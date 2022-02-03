7 Organization and Storage Deals for Spring Cleaning on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring cleaning season is coming up, and we’re ready to get a head start on the process right now! This is the right time to begin making our cleaning plans, as it’s still cold outside and we’re spending more time indoors at home regardless.

To fully master spring cleaning, you need the right tools to help you out — and Amazon has a ton of amazing organization and storage deals that will improve the process! We picked out our seven favorite picks that you can shop below to make your tidying up a breeze. Read on for more!

These Space-Saving Hangers

These innovative hooks are game-changers! They can save you serious space in your closet and help keep different tops, pants or other garments in a centralized location. They’re an excellent way to separate your professional clothes from your going-out gear so you’re not left digging through multiple racks in the morning!

Get the SPSHENG Closet Organizers (originally $22) on sale for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Handy Storage Bags

If you have space under your bed that’s not being used, these cloth bags are exactly what you need. You can keep extra bedding, pillows and essentially any other items tucked away! We also appreciate the clear panel on the bags for easy access.

Get the Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag (originally $30) on sale for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Aesthetically-Pleasing Containers

Any organization lover need these containers in their kitchen ASAP! You can create custom labels and keep cereals, snacks or other types of food fresh for far longer. Everyone will be envious of your kitchen when they see these containers set up in the pantry!

Get the Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (originally $55) on sale for $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Drawer Dividers

Drawer organizers like these are a welcome addition to any home. They’re made for smaller items like underwear, socks or ties that often get lost in a drawer. They come in several different sizes that fit a variety of clothing or accessories, and they can be stored away when you’re not using them!

Get the Puricon Dresser Drawer Organizers (originally $16) on sale for $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Sleek Stick-On Hooks

You would be surprised by how handy hooks like these can be. You can use them for decorating, hanging kitchen or shower items and so much more! Plus, they’re nail-free, so you won’t be doing any damage to your walls in the process.

Get the DDMY Adhesive Hooks (originally $10) on sale for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Jewelry Box

No more storing your jewelry in random little boxes! This display case not only looks beautiful on a vanity, it keeps all of your pieces in one convenient destination.

Get the SONGMICS Jewelry Box with Glass Lid (originally $57) on sale for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Vacuum Storage Bags

These bags will come through for you once winter ends. All of the thick coats and sweaters won’t take up your entire closet when they’re stored in these space-savings bags. Say hello to your spring wardrobe, people!

Get the AirBaker Vacuum Storage Bags (originally $21) on sale for $17 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Want more? Check out all of the organization and storage deals on Amazon here!

