Major Markdown! This Chic Set of 3 Handbags Is on Sale for $36

To Us, handbags are much more than a portable storage unit. They’re an essential accessory that can instantly elevate an ensemble! From clutches to crossbodies, we have a slight preoccupation with purses. But the designer bags of our dreams are way out of our budget. We prefer to pull a Samantha Jones from Sex and the City and obtain an affordable alternative (remember when she purchased her fake Fendi?).

When it comes to choosing a new tote bag, we try to optimize our options. Deals, discounts and deductions are always ideal — need to secure the bag to get the bag. Having enough space to organize all of our belongings is also key, along with an attractive aesthetic and bonus features. And just like that, Amazon has done it again! We found a gorgeous set of three handbags on sale right now for just $36. These purses look like luxury high-end goods!

Get the Lovevook Handbags for Women Fashion Tote Bags Shoulder Bag Top Handle Satchel Purse Set 3pcs for just $36 (originally $56) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Get three purses for the price of one with this chic set from Amazon. Featuring a large tote bag, a medium crossbody and a small clutch, this trio is handbag heaven! This set of handbags comes in eight different colors, so you can even mix and match. The large bag is a great carryon choice for travel or for work — there’s even enough space for your iPad! The crossbody messenger bag has enough room to fit everything you need when running errands or sightseeing. Meanwhile, the wallet clutch is convenient for a special occasion. You can use these bags together or individually!

Made from synthetic leather fabric and polyester lining, these purses are all cruelty-free. The tote bag and crossbody both include zipper closure, while the wristlet clutch comes with a magnetic buckle. And all of the bags are adorned with shiny gold hardware for added glamour. With Valentine’s Day coming up, this trio would make a great gift for a loved one!

These bags have over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon! “Bang for your buck!” one shopper declared. “So cute and elegant! All three bags are the perfect size and I love how the crossbody bag hangs just right.” Another customer said, “This tote bag is much more beautiful than pictured and is wonderful quality! It looks and feels like it costs much more than it did.” Take advantage of this major markdown by shopping this stunning set of three purses!

