Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter where you are or what you do, there are a few undisputed facts we have in common. Our styles may differ, but if there’s one thing all of Us do daily, it’s sleep! Whether you’re catching a quick cat nap in between breastfeeding sessions or you get a full night’s rest after working all day, you deserve to get your beauty rest in the most cozy, stylish pieces. That’s where Victoria’s Secret comes in. If you’re looking to elevate your nighttime wardrobe, join the club. We rounded up 12 cozy and cute Victoria’s Secret pajamas that are just as comfortable as they are stylish. Check out our top picks ahead!

Pajama Sleepshirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This slightly oversized sleepshirt is snug enough to ensure you get your beauty rest without discomfort!

2. Slip Straps: Love catching zzz’s in silky fabric? This satin slip dress has cute criss-cross straps!

3. Criss-Coss Combo: This tank-style sleepshirt features a unique criss-cross pattern that pairs dreamy lace with mesh!

4. Dreamy Accents: You’ll feel so dainty and chic in this dreamy sleepshirt. This spaghetti-strap number has dazzling accents along the straps and it’s littered with gorgeous lace!

5. FItted Cups: This elegant sleepshirt has an underwire for additional bust support. Plus it comes in seven fun shades!

Pajama Short Sets

6. Short ‘n Sweet: This two-piece short set is the ultimate treat. It features a spaghetti strap tank and shorts with lacey mesh trim placed throughout!

7. Sassy See-Through: This isn’t your average cami and short set. This eye-catching mesh duo comes in a dreamy aqua shade with romantic bows!

8. Crisp Classic: There’s nothing like borrowing your partner’s shirt and sleeping in it. This two-piece shirt and boxer set takes the hassle out of it!

9. Casual Vibes: Minimalist fashionistas, get ready. You won’t be able to add this ribbed modal henley and boxer set fast enough!

Full-Length Pajama Sets

10. Cute Contrast: This two-piece set features a cami with adjustable straps and cute bows and butter-soft pants with dreamy patterns!

11. Loungewear Lookalike: Whether you’re lounging around the house or getting ready, you’ll look so cute and put together in this tank top and wide-leg pants set!

12. Sweet Stripes: This black and white stripe set is so chic and fashionable that you can wear it to bed or rock it outdoors similar to celebs like Gigi Hadid!