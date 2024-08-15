Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sandals are one of our favorite footwear categories here at Us. Think about it: they’re versatile, effortless and allow your feet to breathe. Are you looking for a new option to add to your wardrobe rotation? We found the cutest, comfiest Crocs sandals that you should snag right now — and they’re $47 at Zappos!

This Crocs Classic Mega Crush Sandal is perfect for adventuring, relaxing on vacation or any other reason for that matter — honestly! They feature a platform-enhanced EVA rubber tread outsole and an EVA-lined footbed to ensure cushioned comfort. Also, this sandal comes with a two-strap upper and a secure backstrap to make sure the shoe stays on while you stomp around.

Get the Crocs Classic Mega Crush Sandal for $47 (was $70) at Zappos!

To style these sandals, you could pair them with a flowy dress for a look emphasizing comfort and style. Or, you could pair them with jeans and a flouncy blouse for an easy ensemble that works for any season. Further, these sandals come in eight colors and have a 4 to 15 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one reviewer said, “I’m in love! They are so pretty, and I’ve gotten many compliments. I love Crocs and own many pairs, but these stand out.”

Another reviewer added, “I wore these to Disney Springs and was pleased to find out they were great for walking in. Just wear some socks or bring some bandaids if you’re gonna walk that much, though. They’re cute and stylish.”

So, if you’re looking for a funky, chunky pair of sandals that will keep your feet feeling comfy and supported no matter what, these Crocs Mega Crush sandals could do the trick!

