9 Coolest Crocs With Patterns, Prints and Pops of Color

Over the years, Crocs have really grown on Us. Not since the UGG boot first launched has there been such a debate over the design of a shoe. But the verdict is in: Crocs are cool. Vogue dubbed these clogs “one of the year’s hottest shoes.” Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Priyanka Chopra are just some of the A-listers who have been spotted rocking Crocs. And other celebs have teamed up with the brand on exclusive collaborations, including Bad Bunny, SZA, Jimmy Kimmel, Post Malone and Luke Combs.

Just like the chunky sneaker trend, Crocs are making a splash with a silhouette that stands out. Comfort comes first with these lightweight, breathable and waterproof clogs. Even CNN called Crocs their “favorite travel shoe.”

We’ve seen various versions all over the Internet lately, especially in bold colors and prints. So, we decided to pick our nine favorite patterned Crocs that are comfy and celeb-approved. Elevate your street style with these vibrant styles! And don’t forget to add Jibbitz for some extra flair!

Tie-Dye Crocs

We’re tie-dying over these tie-dye Crocs! The pastel colors just scream spring.

Was $55 On Sale: $35 You Save 36% See It!

Cloud Print Crocs

On cloud nine! These cloud print Crocs are so dreamy. Now you’ll literally feel like you’re walking on clouds!

Was $55 On Sale: $35 You Save 36% See It!

Sparkly Metallic Crocs

Shine on in these glittery metallic Crocs! Available in a variety of colors, these sparkly shoes can be dressed up or down.

$55.00 See It!

Platform Crocs

These platform Crocs look like designer shoes! Featuring enhanced rubber tread and the brand’s classic EVA material, this fashion-forward clog will give you an extra lift. “These platform crocs are truly amazing. Super cute and fun!” one shopper gushed. “Comfortable and stylish.”

$75.00 See It!

Vera Bradley and Harry Potter Crocs

Ten points for Gryffindor! These limited-edition Crocs are a collaboration with Vera Bradley and Harry Potter. On a scale of 1 to 10, we give these clogs a 9 3/4 (Potterheads will understand). And here’s another style that is equally as magical. Mischief managed!

Was $55 On Sale: $38 You Save 31% See It!

Marbled Tie-Dye Crocs

These marbled tie-dye Crocs look like a work of art! The colorful pattern is ideal if you tend to get your shoes a little dirty (no one will even notice!).

$55.00 See It!

Coca Cola Crocs

As Coca Cola’s no. 1 fan, I had to include these Crocs on the list. Love the vintage-inspired ‘90s design!

$60.00 See It!

Furry Crocs

Keep your toes toasty in these furry Crocs! Ideal for winter weather, these slip-on sandals feature faux-fur fuzz for slipper-life comfort.

Was $70 On Sale: $45 You Save 36% See It!

Tie-Dye Lined Crocs

Lined with fleece, these tie-dye Crocs will also help you stay warm and cozy in colder weather. Love the vibrant pattern!

Was $65 On Sale: $40 You Save 38% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

