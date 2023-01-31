Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The process of getting ready for a major night out is almost half the fun as the festive evening itself! The anticipation begins to build and our glam looks slowly start to come together — which isn’t complete without the ultimate dress.

Whether it’s a hot date or girl’s night out, we’re dressing to impress to feel like our most fabulous self. Flattering fits and elevated designs are what we’re in the market for, and that’s exactly what this satin dress from BTFBM is effortlessly serving!

If you want to talk about show-stopping styles, there are few examples better than this fierce frock. Numerous elements come together beautifully to create a truly stunning garment. First up, we have the classic button-down style at the top of the dress. It’s exactly like any other silky collared top, but the fun starts down towards the waist!

The dress offers a draped tie-waist detail that’s part sash, part belt — and it separates the top from the bottom. It’s an easy way to create a hourglass silhouette and make the garment feel more interesting than your straightforward shirtdress — but it also makes the piece far more slimming in the tummy area. Reviewers say it’s one of their favorite features, and we can instantly see why!

Shoppers also note that the satin material does offer some much-appreciated stretch, which is an added bonus. Flexibility and versatility are key, and this helps the dress better hug your curves while being more forgiving in other areas. Overall, a more streamlined fit is always a hit — we can’t wait to get in on the action!

In terms of variety, there are plenty of color options up for grabs including classic neutrals and beautiful jewel tones that are oh-so-trendy. Of course, there are a slew of occasions when this dress would be a perfect fit, as it can be translated to any season of the year with light styling tweaks. In the winter, we suggest pairing it with tights and thigh-high boots, a sleek spring jacket when it’s warmer and on its own with strappy stilettos in the summer. Talk about going the distance — we’re completely obsessed!

