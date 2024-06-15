Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one style of shoe we love wearing, it’s a sandal. This design is such a versatile and easygoing option that works for just about anything — seriously! Are you looking for a new pair to add to your rotation? We found a cute, trendy pair of sandals that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re only $45 at Amazon!

The Crocs Women’s Platform Sandal is a versatile, easy option that’s perfect for warm weather! It features an ethylene vinyl acetate outer and sole for a comfortable fit and durability. What we love most about this sandal is its platform sole and classic between-the-toe silhouette.

Get the Crocs Women’s Platform Sandal for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 15, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these sandals, you could either go for a relaxed vibe or a comfy, elevated moment. For example, you can throw them on with a T-shirt and jeans for an outfit that exudes comfort. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy, boho chic maxi dress for a supportive, breezy look that works for any summer occasion. Further, this sandal comes in nine colors — we love the black and latte variations — and have a 4 to 11 size range.

While gushing and reviewing these comfy sandals, one Amazon reviewer said, “I was very skeptical about these and the price, I never won a pair of Crocs but OMG! Very comfortable I am so in love with them. I got the black once and I just purchased the neon yellow.” Another reviewer added, “These are so comfortable and functional! They will make for great pool sandals this summer.”

What’s more, summer is the season for flexible, comfy shoes and clothing options. If you need a new pair of sandals to add to your sartorial rotation, this platform Crocs style could become your new favorite!

