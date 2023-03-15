Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Something new! Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has teamed up with Cupshe to launch her own swimsuit collection. While we all love shopping for beach outfits, it can be frustrating having to spend so much on seasonal wear. Sometimes, two-piece sets don’t come together and can be pricey to purchase. Cupshe, however, banished this problem by delivering high-quality swim options at affordable prices!

The influencer, 25, collabed with Cupshe to create a stellar line featuring 42 swimwear pieces. On Wednesday, March 15, the California native dropped the “Oasis” collection. Her line features chic bikinis, one pieces and beach cover-ups. The suits come in funky prints and patterns, including florals, animal prints, metallics, earth tones and classic styles.

Shop the Cupshe x Stassie collection today starting at $15!

In a statement to Us, Karanikolaou revealed her goal was to “create something that felt authentic to [her] personal style,” as well as help customers “feel confident, empowered and beautiful in swimwear,” while starting at “an accessible price point.” She also gushed over the zebra print suit, calling it her “favorite piece” because it’s “chic and simple.” Read on to shop our favorites!

This Cheeky One-Piece

Available in two stunning seasonal shades, this will be a poolside smash come summer!

Get the Cupshe X Stassie Oasis Lace-Back Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit for just $34 at Cupshe now!

This Print Bikini Set

Not only is the set super sultry with the strappy top and cheeky bottoms, it also has two eye-catching designs — including this tiger print featuring yellow hues mixed with black shades against a white background.

Get the Cupshe X Stassie Wild Weekend Wraparound Bra & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set for just $34 at Cupshe now!

This Swoon-Worthy Skirt

Matchy-matchy! If you want to create a full aesthetic that will pop on social media, grab the coordinating cover-up skirt to the bikini above. You can rock it to dinner with a white blouse!

Get the Cupshe X Stassie Wild Weekend Chiffon Cover-Up Skirt for just $28 at Cupshe!

This Tie-Dye Dress

Tie-dye is still a vibe for Us, and this psychedelic frock is a vacation staple!

Get the Cupshe X Stassie Abstract Abalone Cover-Up Dress for just $20 at Cupshe!

This Trendy Lace-Up Swimsuit

For fans of more traditional tropical trends who still want a trendy edge, this lace-up one-piece is all the rage!

Get the Cupshe x Stassie Tropical Plume Lace-Back Swimsuit for just $34 at Cupshe!

Other stars who love the fabulous brand reportedly include Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, JoJo Fletcher, Hillary Duff and more!

