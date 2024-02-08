Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

​​Okay, we’re ready to make a confession here — and you can’t judge. Once upon a time, quality and consciousness were essentially the last things on our minds when it came to our wardrobes. Getting our hands on trendy items to recreate celeb-inspired looks undoubtedly topped our priority list back then! Now that we’re older, wiser and thinking more about our impact than our Instagram likes, many of Us want to take a more sustainable approach to our lifestyles. Yes — it’s true. We’re parting ways with the fast fashion of yesteryear in favor of consciously-made items that are better for the environment (and our closets, in the long run!).

You may feel similarly, but basically have no idea where to start. That’s understandable — it’s hard to cut through all of the brands out there and know who really walks the walk. Allow Us to introduce your new favorite label. Unsubscribed is leading the slow fashion train, as the buzzy brand uses luxurious natural fibers and recycled materials to craft classic, timeless pieces that will stand the test of time. From plush sweaters you’ll be inspired to pass down to whimsical dresses, Unsubscribed has all of your fashion needs on demand without harmful materials and the threat of going out of style. What’s better than that?

If you’re looking to take a more sustainable approach to fashion or you’re simply on the prowl for new pieces to stock up on before winter ends, scroll ahead from our top picks!

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Does it get more classic than a striped cashmere sweater? This soft, heirloom-quality sweater has a chic tubular collar and sleeves that are folded and ribbed.

Get the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $325 at Unsubscribed!

Linen Cargo Pant

You’ll want to pull these linen pants out as soon as the weather hits 60 degrees. These stylish pants feature trendy cargo-style pockets and a chic cuff.

Get the Linen Cargo Pant for $188 at Unsubscribed!

Ilio Nema Thetys Dress

Welcome the sunshine of spring in this whimsical white dress. It features hand-beaded detailing, a removable waist belt and gathered tiers that make for a flirty skirt.

Get the Ilio Nema Thetys Dress for $495 at Unsubscribed!

Cashmere Cable Polo Sweater

We adore this dreamy V-neck design. It gives the classic polo sweater style a laid-back flair. The cable design and oatmeal shade just exude quiet luxury.

Get the Cashmere Cable Polo Sweater for $428 at Unsubscribed!

Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit

Don’t be surprised if you feel inclined to wear this jumpsuit at least once a week. I mean, it’s just that chic. It’s crafted from soft cotton and Tencel to deliver a stretchy feel. The puff sleeves are the perfect accent.

Get the Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit for $298 at Unsubscribed!

