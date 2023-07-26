Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

They may be small, but accessories are often the most important part of an outfit. The right jewelry piece, hat or pair of sunglasses could be what propels your style from “just there” to unforgettable.

Luckily, Unsubscribed stocks and creates some of the most beautiful pieces available on the internet. We’ve already covered timeless clothing picks and summery white fashion finds from the sustainable slow fashion brand — now it’s time to delve into the consciously-made jewelry and accessories. Each is versatile, high-quality and ready to earn a long-term spot in your wardrobe!

Melissa Joy Manning Bezel Set Mini Herkimer Stud Earrings

While most crystal jewelry has a prim and polished look, these herkimer diamond quartz earrings are “redefining what ‘precious’ means,” featuring a more natural look. Set in recycled 14K gold, these handmade earrings will complement any casual or formal outfit!

Unsubscribed Lightweight Recycled Cashmere Scarf

Everyone deserves a cashmere piece in their closet — so why not a versatile accessory you can wear with countless different outfits? This stunningly soft scarf comes in a soft ivory shade and has distressed edges for a natural, carefree sophistication!

Raen Remmy Sunglasses

We wear sunglasses nearly every day of the year, so upgrading your go-to pair only makes sense — especially when it’s this Raen pair. Made with premium materials, these shades offer 100% UVA/UVB protection and come with a hard case and custom printed polishing cloth!

Scosha Candy Gem Bracelet

Instant, elevated nostalgia! This bracelet is inspired by the candy bracelets we’d wear when we were younger — except this one won’t melt in the heat or hurt our skin with an elastic string. This bracelet blends “the raw with the refined,” featuring multicolor beads on a durable braided rope!

Guanabana Pamela Hat

This woven sun hat, handmade with 100% natural fibers, has an expensive look — though it comes in at under $100! It has a streamlined design, keeping things simple, but you can always add on a ribbon if you want an extra accent!

Nannacay Antonietta Bag

It’s time to book your next vacation, because you deserve a beachy moment with this artisan-made raffia bag on your arm. Designed “for those who like beauty and admire the simplicity of life,” this piece is bound to draw in compliments!

Marie Laure Chamorel No. 182 Necklace

This sterling silver necklace combines an 18K yellow gold finish, silk yarn and crystal beads for a unique, eye-catching design. The best part? You can actually wrap it around your wrist as well to wear it as a bracelet!

Looking for something else? Explore all jewelry at Unsubscribed here and all accessories here!

