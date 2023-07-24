Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
If we’re talking summer hues, the first option which comes to mind is always white. Not only is wearing all-white a popular theme for celebrity summer soirées, but it’s also incredibly effective when it comes to beating the heat. Because white reflects sunlight more than darker colors, you’ll likely not feel the sun’s rays as strongly. Essentially, we want to wear as much white as possible in the sweltering summer months!
In the spirit of this knowledge, we think it’s time to snag some last-minute white fashion picks before fall arrives. We know there’s still weeks to go, but Labor Day always rolls around seemingly overnight — and until that three-day weekend comes to a close, we’ll be rocking white as much as possible. Thankfully, Unsubscribed has an entire style section dedicated to summer whites, and we’ve selected our favorite picks for you to shop below. Read on for more!
This Adorable Utility Jumpsuit
This all-in-one ensemble is ideal because you can dress it up or down by simply swapping out your footwear. Cute as can be!
This Breezy Pullover Sweater
When it’s chillier at night, this sweater will be able to keep you cozy without feeling totally overheated. Winning!
These Flattering White Jeans
White pants may be controversial, but this specific pair of wide-leg jeans speaks for itself. Chic, chic, chic — serving big Hamptons energy!
This Flowy Linen Top
There are countless ways you can style this easygoing top, and it’s made from one of the most breathable fabrics around: linen!
This Effortlessly Chic Cutout Dress
Whether it’s brunch or an evening beach party, you’ll nail the assignment while donning this stunning dress!
This Classic Button-Down Shirtdress
We’re already dreaming up all of the ways we can wear this shirtdress, and it’s also the perfect summer-to-fall transitional piece!
This Lightweight Versatile Top
Not only is this airy shirt a fabulous beach cover-up, there are endless ways you can layer it with other pieces that already exist in your wardrobe!
