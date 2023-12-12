These 15 Cutest Pet Christmas Outfits Are Paws-Itively Perfect

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holidays are upon us. You’ve probably already got your Christmas outfit picked out and hanging up in your closet, waiting for the big day. But what about your pets? They want to look cute, too! It’s not like they have money. You’re going to have to go shopping for them.

Plus, you really can’t let your pets down if they’re trying to serve this year. You bought them Halloween costumes, so let them show out for Santa this year. There’s really no reason not to, unless your pets absolutely hate dressing up, anyway. Need some inspiration? These 15 cutest dog, cat, and pet costumes are your best bet this year. Read on to see our favorite picks.

1. Santa’s Little Helper: This adorable all-red holiday outfit holding a gift looks like it came from Mrs. Claus herself, and it’ll keep your pup warm, too — just $21!

2. O Christmas Tree: Wrap this Christmas tree with ornaments outfit around your pup or cat and light up everyone’s faces — was $17, now just $16!

3. Sweet Sweater: You can’t go wrong with a fun Christmas sweater, especially when it has a cute snowman on it — just $15!

4. Reindeer Ribbons: No one can resist a pet wearing this festive red cloak with adorable ribbons and reindeer antlers — just $10!

5. Furry Frosty: Keep things festive by transforming your pet into a real, walking holiday snowman — was $20, now just $18!

6. Elf-ing Cute: Dress your pet up as a twinkling Christmas elf with light-up decorations — was $19, now just $17!

7. Santa Claws: Dress your pet up like the tiniest Santa that ever lived with this jolly old St. Nicholas outfit for some truly festive joy — just $15!

8. Jolly Jewel Tones: This gorgeous jewel-toned holiday dress is crafted from sparkly tulle and glitter — just $21!

9. Darling Dress: Buy your pet a simple, stretchy frock with a snowman and “Merry Christmas” motif complete with a big bow — just $21!

10. Replacement Reindeer: This adorable costume makes it look like Santa’s ditched his reindeer as he rides on your pet’s back — just $19!

11. Wreath on Earth: Deck your pet with an adorable neck scrunchie that looks just like a fun Christmas wreath — just $23!

12. Classic Christmas: Dress your pet in the quintessential red and white Christmas dress that looks just like Santa’s outfit — just $12!

13. Buffalo Beauty: This gorgeous buffalo plaid print dress was made just for the holidays, and the bow detail is so fun — just $16!

14. Puppy Pajamas: Every puppy loves a pair of fuzzy, comfy pajamas, and these have even smaller little dogs on them! — was $16, now just $14!

15. Just Chillin’: Give this colorful holiday sweater to your pet so they can send a message: they’re “just chillin’ with their snowmies” — just $22!

