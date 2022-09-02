11 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Earn Your Pup All the Praise

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The dog days of summer may be over, but fall is right around the corner — and so is one of our favorite holidays: Halloween. Ever since childhood, we’ve chosen our costumes far in advance. And this year is no exception! But since we already have our own outfit picked out, now it’s time to prep for our pup. Nothing warms our heart like seeing our dog in a festive get-up. It’s the ultimate treat, minus the trick!

We rounded up the 11 best Halloween costumes for our favorite furry friends. Some are spooky, some are funny, while others are just plain cute. Paws whatever you’re doing and shop these top dog costumes right now!

This Dracula Costume

This vampire costume is all bark and just a little bite! Dress your pup up like Dracula and prepare for a bloody good time.

See It!

Get the Rubies Costume Classic Movie Monsters Collection Pet Costume for just $23 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hot Dog Costume

A dog in a hot dog costume — how could we resist? To paraphrase Randy Jackson, “That’s a yes for me, dawg.”

See It!

Get the Rubie’s Hot Dog Pet Costume for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mail Carrier Costume

Turn your dog’s enemy into your new best friend with this mail carrier costume. Signed, sealed, delivered — it’s yours!

See It!

Get the Dog Mail Carrier Costume USPS for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Curlers Costume

Cracking up over this hilarious curlers costume! Just imagine your pup with a bathrobe like an adorable Golden Girl.

See It!

Get the AnHome Dog Wig Costume for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Shark Costume

From Jaws to paws! This shark costume is scary cute.

See It!

Get the Gimilife Shark Dog Halloween Costume for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pumpkin Costume

Transform your pup into a pumpkin this Halloween! It’s basically the mascot of fall.

See It!

Get the Spooktacular Creations Halloween Pumpkin Pet Costume for Party for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dinosaur Costume

This dinosaur costume is T-Rexcellent! Release your pup’s inner prehistoric creature with this velvet hoodie.

See It!

Get the Hotumn Dinosaur Dog Halloween Costume for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Teddy Bear Costume

Just like a teddy bear, puppies are cute and cuddly. And when you combine the two, the result is pretty precious!

See It!

Get the Rubie’s Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit for just $17 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Harry Potter Costume

Mischief managed! Have a magical Halloween by dressing your dog as our favorite wizard Harry Potter.

See It!

Get Coomour Halloween Dog Wizard Costume for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Buzz Lightyear Costume

To infinity and beyond! Channel Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the Toy Story gang with this intergalactic Space Ranger suit. If you dress as Woody or Jessie, you’re guaranteed to win Halloween.

See It!

Get the Rubies Disney Toy Story Pet Costume, Buzz Lightyear for just $33 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ghostbusters Costume

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Put your pup on paw patrol with this classic movie costume.

See It!

Get the Rubie’s Ghostbusters Pet Costume for just $18 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

