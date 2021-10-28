7 Amazingly Adorable Pet Holiday Outfits You Need to See ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve started to plan out our holiday outfits this year for family photos and reunions with hometown friends, but we’re not the only ones who need a festive, impressive look for the season. What about our pets? Our dogs and cats need to dress up for all of the joyous occasions too!

Amazon has such cute holiday outfits for pets right now, we were basically squealing non-stop as we scrolled down each page. It doesn’t get any more adorable than this, people. It was absurdly hard narrowing it down, but we picked out seven of our faves for you to grab right now!

This Christmas Tree Costume

If you thought a Christmas tree could light up your life before, just wait until your pet prances into the room dressed like one! From the colorful pom poms representing the lights to the star atop the hood, this little cloak costume will have everyone excitedly gathering around your little furball like how they gather around the tree Christmas morning!

Get the ANIAC Pet Christmas Costume for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Santa’s Sleigh Costume

Who needs a sleigh when you have a pup? A plush Santa Claus rides atop your dog’s back with this piece. It’s great because it comes in different sizes, but it’s also adjustable thanks to its hook-and-loop strap!

Get the Chnaivy Christmas Dog Costume starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Elf Costume

This cute little sweater has an elf design on it, but it leaves off the head so your pup can poke his or hers through instead and leave everyone saying, “awww.” Santa’s little helper is going to capture more attention than Mr. Claus himself!

Get the HAPEE Christmas Dog Sweater starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hanukkah Costume

Everyone gathered around the menorah won’t be able to stop giggling when your dog walks out wearing a yarmulke and tallit. Just experiencing the cuteness is a Hanukkah gift on its own!

Get the Rubie’s Hanukkah Pet Costume starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Reindeer Costume

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and…Buster, is that you? This reindeer costume will have your furry friend fitting in with the rest of the reindeer crew. They might even end up making Rudolph jealous!

Get the Mogoko Dog Christmas Reindeer Costume starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Santa Claus Costume

This is a classic type of costume that will always be a solid choice for Christmastime. The Santa hat and the matching scarf are just the perfect pair. Have multiple pets? This is a great, affordable option because you get three sets in one purchase!

Get the SATINIOR Santa Hat With Scarf Christmas Pet Outfit for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Collection of Four Outfits

Maybe one outfit won’t be enough this December. You have Christmas, Christmas Eve, a White Elephant Party, a town tree lighting, etc. This set gives your pup a different look for each occasion!

Get the Frienda 4-Piece Dog Christmas Clothes for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop more pet holiday costumes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!