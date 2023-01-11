Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to underwear, we all aspire to have the most comfortable and affordable pairs — but these days, those illustrious items can be hard to come by. Luckily for Us, CUUP is having an end-of-season sale on some of their most popular pieces. Seriously!

Not only are their intimates ultra-comfortable, they’re also breathable and made from material so soft, you may forget you’re even wearing underwear. Goals! Keep scrolling and Shop With Us for the best bras, underwear and robes on the market — but hurry before they sell out!

This Bestselling Bra

Sleek in satin! This shiny bra is ideal for everyday wear. It’s comfortable, soft and made with a plunging neckline so you can wear it under any V-neck top. It also has a mesh lining on the inside for added breathability. Take the plunge!

Was $78 On Sale: $48 You Save 38% See it!

Get The Plunge bra from CUUP today for just $48!

This Top-Rated Thong

This sparkly pair of underwear is seamless and mid-rise. It’s made of soft yarn which has a breathable feel against the skin. This price is unbelievable!

Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See it!

Get The Thong from CUUP today for just $10!

This Elegant Robe

This shimmering robe will make you feel extra glamorous while lounging around the house or getting ready for a night out. It ranges from XS-XXL and has a trendy cropped length.

Was $158 On Sale: $95 You Save 40% See it!

Get The Robe from CUUP today for just $95!

This Animal Print Underwear

This printed pair of underwear offers bikini coverage and can be worn multiple ways! You can pull the waistband up for a more high-waisted feel — or right back down for a low-rise fit on the hips. It even has a bamboo lining to wick moisture and ensure comfort.

If you need any more convincing, check out these ecstatic customer reviews:

One happy shopper wrote, “They’re soooo comfortable. I could wear them all the time!” Another added that it has “Such amazing material and such a flattering fit.” A third fan said, “Love the fabric texture! It’s breathable and invisible — I love that I don’t see lines and that it feels like I’m wearing no underwear.”

Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See it!

Get The Bikini underwear from CUUP today for just $10!

This Comfy Bra

This mesh bra is just as comfortable as a bralette but still offers the same support as a more traditional option. The flattering cut and breathable material may make it your favorite bra yet!

Was $68 On Sale: $50 You Save 26% See it!

Get The Plunge from CUUP today for just $50!

This Trusty Tank Top

This terrific top ranges from XS-XXXL and comes in taupe, teal and black. It has thin spaghetti straps and a round neckline — you can layer this fabulous find or wear it on its own!

Was $68 On Sale: $40 You Save 41% See it!

Get The Tank from CUUP today for just $40!

These High-Waisted Undies

This magenta pair of underwear is high-waisted and has a cheeky back. The silhouette flatters the figure and gives your legs an elongated appearance — what’s not to love?

Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

Get The Highwaist underwear from CUUP today for only $12!

Looking for more? Don’t forget to explore all of CUUP for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our ideas below:

