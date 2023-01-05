Skims! Kylie Cosmetics! Shop These Kardashian-Jenner Essentials at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The coveted Kardashian-Jenner stamp of approval! When it comes to celebrity products, the Kardashians and Jenners are the ones to keep up with. Not only do their items routinely fly off the virtual shelves, they are consistently praised by shoppers.

From Skims, to Good American to Kylie Cosmetics, Nordstrom offers the ultimate essentials from the most famous crew in Calabasas. Keep scrolling and Shop With Us for all of your 2023 needs — hurry before they sell out!

This Bestselling Bodysuit

Sleek and stylish! The Skims bodysuit by Kim Kardashian is made to hug your curves while also sculpting your silhouette. It can be worn underneath another layer or on its own — making it a staple in your closet.

Get the Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit for just $62 at Nordstrom!

This Snazzy Slipdress

This Skims dress is always selling out, but lucky for you, it’s currently in stock at Nordstrom! The frock can be worn dressed up or down and is sure to keep you comfy all day long thanks to its ultra-soft material.

There’s a reason the dress is so popular — check out these ecstatic customer reviews!

One shopper wrote it “fit like a glove and snatched you in without suffocating you.” A second user said, “Absolutely in love with this skims dress. The material and length is perfect. The perfect stretch!” Another added, “Kim, girl, you’ve done it again! Best dress I’ve ever owned, hands down.”

Get the Skims Soft Lounge Slipdress for just $78 at Nordstrom!

This Boss Bralette

Cute and comfy! This plunging bralette from Skims has a relaxed fit while still being supportive. It’s made from the trademark super soft fabric, so you’ll forget you’re even wearing it.

Get the Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette for just $36 at Nordstrom!

This Lip Kit

When it comes to lips, Kylie Jenner has it all! This limited-edition Holiday Lip Set will never go out of style. Red lips are always going to be a classic aesthetic, so try the Kylie Cosmetics matte set while it’s still available! It includes a smooth lip liner and long-lasting liquid lipstick.

Get the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set for just $29 at Nordstrom!

This Hit Highlighter

Shine in the new year with this highlighter! The Face & Body Liquid Highlighter from Kylie Cosmetics provides a sheer glow on your skin that’s buildable and non-sticky.

Get the Kylie Cosmetics Face & Body Liquid Highlighter for just $24 at Nordstrom!

This Blush and Highlighter Palette

This limited-edition blush and highlighter palette has both shimmery and matte shades. They’re easy to blend out and buildable — they can even be used as gorgeous eyeshadow shades!

Get the Kylie Cosmetics Blush & Highlighter Palette for just $40 at Nordstrom!

This Sleek Bodysuit

This figure-hugging bodysuit from Good American, cofounded by Khloé Kardashian, will elevate your wardrobe. It comes in black and white and has snaps you can adjust to your liking.

Get the Good American Body Snap Henley Bodysuit for just $95 at Nordstrom!

These Leather Pants

Edgy and effortless! These high-waisted faux-leather pants come in three glamorous colors — black, sorority pink and bone — and look flattering on every body type! They have a straight leg cut and glossy finish for added effect.

Get the Good American Better Than Leather Pants starting at $175 at Nordstrom!

These Beloved Jeans

Good American jeans sell out quickly, so shop these denim dreams while you can! The Boy Ripped High Waisted Jeans are seriously fashionable. The beautiful light blue color can be styled with everything, and the rips at the knees elevate the pants even more.

Get the Good Americans Boy Ripped High Waisted Jeans for just $145 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Don’t forget to explore all of Nordstrom for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our ideas below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!