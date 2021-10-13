17 Sweaters We’re Totally Pairing With Our Festive Holiday Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever spooky season hits, we immediately start thinking about the holidays — even though Halloween hasn’t officially come around yet! Family gatherings and parties are already starting to rack up, and we obviously need the right outfits to wear for the influx of events.

But in the winter, a dress can’t be worn by its lonesome. We all need an extra layer to give Us the extra warmth and coziness we crave. Whether you’re in the market for a lightweight knit or something that’s more substantial, we have so many sweater scores below that will complement your festive fashion. Read on for more!

17 Sweaters to Wear With Your Dresses During the Holidays

Shorter Shrugs

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sheer tie-front sweater from SHU-SHI has an elegant flair that pairs well with virtually any dress — plus, you can also wear it on cool spring or summer nights!

2. We Also Love: For a more relaxed style, this Dellytop sweater has a boho aesthetic that you can wear to a casual event!

3. Best Classic Shrug: This GRACE KARIN sweater is the definition of a typical shrug, and it can be teamed with a variety of vibes!

4. We Can’t Forget: If you want something super light, this Aiboria shrug is made from mesh for the ultimate sheer look!

5. Best “Feminine” Shrug: The lettuce-edge detailing on the hem of this SATINIOR piece gives it an adorable girly feel!

Classic Cardigans

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed sweater from 1.STATE differentiates itself thanks to the puff detail at the top of the sleeves!

7. We Also Love: Another unique spin on the typical cardigan look is this Free People knit that has beautiful oversized sleeves!

8. We Can’t Forget: If you’re in need of a cropped cardigan, check out this number from BP.!

9. Best Open-Front Cardigan: This sweater from Amazon Essentials is flowy due to the open front, but it still has the fitted feel that you look for in a cardigan!

10. Honorable Mention: For a classic button-up cardigan that never goes out of style, peep this sweater from a.Jesdani!

Slouchier Sweaters and Wraps

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy wrap from MELIFLUOS DESIGNED is incredibly chic, and you can wear it with anything — beyond just dresses!

12. We Also Love: Shoppers call this adorable Imily Bela knit the “perfect slouchy sweater” that you’ll want to wear all the time!

13. We Can’t Forget: If you want a longer oversized sweater, this waffle knit number from ZESICA would be an excellent choice!

14. Best Extra Oversized Sweater: This cardigan from Angashion might not be long, but it offers a trendy loose fit in the bodice and sleeves!

15. Best Classic Wrap: This knit from Barefoot Dreams is a wrap that you can surely get ample use out of, whether it’s teamed with a dress or used as a travel blanket!

16. Honorable Mention: We adore the chunky knit that this sweater from Ferrtye is sporting!

17. Best Wrap Sweater: This open-front knit from Auburet comes with a matching belt that you can tie to cinch in the waist!

