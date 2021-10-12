Traveling? These 17 Sweaters Will Keep You Warm and Cozy on Your Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us have started booking trips again this year, which means we need to stock up on some travel essentials. Whether you’re heading to the Caribbean for a week spent relaxing on the beach, visiting a family member you haven’t seen in a long time, heading to an event for work or simply exploring a new destination, there’s one extremely important priority you can’t forget: your own comfort!

Especially if you’re taking a plane, chances are you’ll be left shivering up in the air. Instead of spending money on a paper-thin blanket, be prepared with a cute and cozy sweater — something you can wear once you arrive too. Here are 17 of our current faves of the moment, all available to purchase right now!

17 Sweaters That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy

Cable-Knit Cardigans

1. This ANDLCUY cardigan‘s longline fit and pretty colors quickly caught our attention. We’ll definitely be napping on our next plane ride with this sweater on!

2. With its button-free design and ultra-dropped shoulder seams, this Dearlove sweater keeps things mega-relaxed. It’s becoming so many shoppers’ new favorite!

3. This River Island cardigan from Nordstrom has an attached hood. Enough said!

4. This LAICIGO cardigan has been a favorite of ours for a while. We just adore the cable-knit design creating such a cute trim at the placket!

V-Neck Pullovers

5. We’re cheating a little with this Lulus sweater because it’s reversible, but that’s exactly why it’s so great. Go for a V-neck look one day and a crew-neck look the next!

6. This Feiersi sweater takes its surplice V-neckline wide, able to be hung off one or both shoulders. Grab some cute necklaces to go with this one!

7. Simple, classic, versatile. We’re talking about this Amazon Essentials swaeter!

8. The stripe design helps really accentuate the V-neckline of this Asvivid sweater. Get ready to be named “best dressed” at the airport!

Ribbed Sweaters

9. We fell instantly in love with this BP. sweater henley from Nordstrom. So cute — and that fuzzy yarn is totally dreamy!

10. The slouchy fit of this The Drop sweater oozes coziness. The slight bell-sleeve effect really sold this as a must-own for Us!

11. This Frank And Oak sweater is actually made of a linen blend, so it can keep you warm without making you so hot that you need to bother your seat neighbors when trying to take it off!

12. Stay stylishly on trend in this PRETTYGARDEN sweater. Its ruching is so flattering and sure to collect countless compliments!

Turtleneck Sweaters

13. It’s difficult to have a comfy sweater list and not include this ANRABESS sweater. We’ll never get over how cute that hem is!

14. This Free People sweater from Nordstrom is actually going to be a top-notch layering piece. Wear it under a tee, a button-up or a cami!

15. Love a cropped look to go with some high-rise leggings? Grab this dolman-sleeve Lulus sweater!

16. You’ll feel like a model off-duty in this color-block PrinStory sweater. Such great color combos!

17. Whether you’re wearing it as an oversized tunic sweater or a sweaterdress, this Ospetty turtleneck is seriously going to shine. Adding to cart ASAP!

