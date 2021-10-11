Stay Warm in Rain or Shine With These 15 Cozy Sweaters

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t believe we’re almost halfway through October! Time flies when you’re picking out pumpkins and hunting for Halloween costumes. Nothing raises our spirits more than shopping for sweater weather — from cardigans to cable knit pullovers, these soft staples are our fall uniform. But nothing brings us down more than getting stuck in a downpour. We need to stock up on sweaters that will withstand rain or snow. As they say on Game of Thrones, “Winter is coming!”

We tracked down the coziest knits from Amazon that will keep you dry in any type of precipitation. You’ll be the toast of the town in these toasty sweaters — read on to shop our favorites!

Turtleneck Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Protect your neck from the cold in this comfy pullover from Dokotoo. One satisfied shopper declared, “It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater.”

We Also Love: Dress up your winter-wear in this flattering fitted mock turtleneck. It’s our dream layering top for high-waisted pants or skirts.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Stay cozy in this soft oversized turtleneck sweater. According to one review, “It is very warm — this will definitely be my go-to sweater all winter long.”

Cardigan Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This chunky cable knit cardigan is insulated yet breathable. “This sweater is so cozy and flattering,” one shopper shared. “As soon as you put it on, you won’t want to take it off!”

We Also Love: Take this popular open-front sweater from an apple orchard to après ski. “Excellent quality overall,” a five-star review reported. “Feels thick, soft and tightly knitted.”

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Give your fall ‘fit a pop of color with this polyester popcorn cardigan from MEROKEETY. This long, lightweight sweater will be your new wardrobe winner!

Sherpa Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re smitten with this fuzzy fleece sweater, complete with a zipped-up high neckline and pockets for extra warmth. Rock this fashion-forward silhouette from fall to winter!

We Also Love: Feel as cozy as a teddy bear in this plush hoodie from KIRUNDO. The added hood will keep you dry on rainy or snowy days.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Whether you’re by the beach or in the mountains, stay warm in this quarter-zip pullover. One shopper gushed, “Wearing this jacket is like being hugged by a stuffed animal, it’s absurdly soft.” Sign Us up!

Hooded Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This super soft cotton-blend sweater is the best of both worlds: lightweight yet warm, and casual yet chic. Wear this versatile hoodie on its own, or layer it under a jacket or coat.

We Also Love: This toggle button cable knit sweater is cute as a button! Go from a shopping trip to a ski chalet in this faux fur-lined hoodie.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: If you’ve ever wished you could wear a blanket as clothing, then this sherpa-lined sweater is for you. Don’t mind Us, we’ll just be wearing this hoodie all season long.

Water-Resistant Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling puffer will shield you from rain or snow in style! The lightweight quilted shell is water-resistant and compact.

We Also Love: Stay dry in this water-resistant sporty sweater, featuring inner and outer pockets, thumb holes and a stand-up collar for extra warmth. This athletic outwear is a great layering piece for a workout.

Don’t Sleep on This Pick: Whether you’re on a run or running errands, this flattering fleece-lined zip-up will keep you warm and dry. And as a bonus, you can store all of your essential belongings in the thermal jacket’s pockets.

