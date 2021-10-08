These Ultra-Popular UGGs Are Water Resistant and 60% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that UGG boots have serious staying power. After bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s, they have remained at the forefront of the comfortable staples space. Simply put, we can’t let them go — and why would we? They’re incredibly cozy and feel fabulous on your feet for a super chilly fall or winter day, but they do have one disadvantage. If you’re dealing with wet weather, UGGs aren’t the most practical shoes to wear if you have a traditional pair.

But that problem has been solved thanks to these popular water-resistant boots from UGG! They’re just as cozy as the classic boots, but come equipped to handle rain or snow. Oh, and did we mention that they’re on sale for over half-off right now? The timing couldn’t be better!

Get the UGG Zariyah Water Repellent Ankle Bootie (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

This version of UGG’s shearling boots are elevated and elegant — think après ski in Aspen vibes. Your usual boots tend to have a flat sole, but this pair actually has a heel that can offer you more arch support and an even more comfortable fit! As we mentioned earlier, these boots are made from a specific type of moisture-wicking material that may work better in wet weather. They’re not completely waterproof, but are at least built to withstand conditions far better than alternative options on the market!

Another important detail these boots have is the buckle that wraps around the ankle area. The top of the boot also has a wrap style that’s curved, which can give you some more mobility. If you’re not a fan of boots that feel too tight around the legs, this is an excellent feature that may work for you!

You can currently purchase these boots in three sleek shades — black, grey and a timeless chestnut brown. No matter what trends are happening in the footwear world, these will never go out of style. UGGs are always going to be a staple, so we’re shocked that you can score this pair for under $100! The price point is spectacular, and this deal is available before we start dealing with plunging temperatures. Get your feet ready for the inevitable cold weather by picking up this pair ASAP — your size is bound to sell out!

