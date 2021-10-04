15 Must-Have Nordstrom Fashion Deals Starting at $20 — All Sure to Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have the holidays come early this year? Nordstrom’s sale selection makes Us think so. Whether you’re looking to grab some stylish gifts early on this year or are simply shopping to spruce up your own closet — as we always are — you’re not going to want to miss out on these deals!

We’ve picked out what we consider to be 15 fashion must-haves, from in-house Nordstrom exclusives to top brands like Free People and Adidas. The prices are low, but the stock may be too — so let’s get shopping!

1. This Color-Block Sweater

You not only get a minimal color-block effect with this sweater, but you get a mixed media effect too — combining cable knit with French terry for the ultimate in chic comfort!

Get the Free People Olympia Color-Block Sweater for 25% off at Nordstrom!

2. This Faux-Fur Jacket

Bring a little elegance to the cozy, cloud-like quality of curly faux fur with this jacket. It adds faux-suede accents and notched lapels to truly stand out!

Get the Treasure & Bond Faux Fur Jacket for 40% off at Nordstrom!

3. This Ribbed Sweater

The tightly-ribbed fabric on this slight V-neck sweater will stand out in a sea of other sweaters, especially with those dreamy balloon sleeves. We want every color!

Get the 1.STATE Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater for 9% off at Nordstrom!

4. These Lug-Sole Booties

We’re so obsessed with lug soles right now, we have to stop ourselves from buying 50 new pairs of boots. This pair, however, went right into our shopping bag. A sleek Chelsea boot style with a chunky sole is the key to our heart!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot for 34% off at Nordstrom!

5. This Slouchy Cardigan

Your new favorite fall staple is here and it’s on sale! This soft, front-button cardigan will be your favorite layering piece in the cold!

Get the Free People Found My Friend Cardigan for 25% off at Nordstrom!

6. This Enchanting Nightgown

Not only will this soft turquoise nightgown help you snooze the night away in style, but with the current nap dress trend taking over, we could totally see a piece like this being rocked in the real world as well!

Get the Eileen West Cotton Lawn Ballet Nightgown for 30% off at Nordstrom!

7. These Waterproof Booties

Not all waterproof boots have to be rubber rain boots. This pair has a leather upper and an almost impossibly fashionable design, complete with a convenient zipper and cushioned footbed!

Get the Blondo Drew Waterproof Bootie for 60% off at Nordstrom!

8. This Go-To Sweater

Going out and don’t know what to wear? Lazy day at home? No matter what, this will be your go-to sweater. So soft and so versatile!

Get the Relaxed Crewneck Sweater for 40% off at Nordstrom!

9. This Mega-Fuzzy Jacket

Wrap yourself up in this fuzzy jacket and experience the true power of comfort. Our favorite part? That it’s still lightweight!

Get the Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket for up to 57% off at Nordstrom!

10. These Knit Sneakers

In our opinion, no shoe rack is complete without a pair of Adidas sneakers. This knit pair will be great for both long runs and leisurely strolls through the park!

Get the Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker for up to 52% off at Nordstrom!

11. These Skinny Jeans

Many of us went wild buying wide leg jeans this year, but now that boot season is back, a trusty and flattering pair of skinnies will come in major handy!

Get the AG Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans for 40% off at Nordstrom!

12. This Longline Sports Bra

This compressive, sweat-wicking sports bra will be a staple for workout classes, but you can also totally wear it as a top for an athleisure vibe!

Get the Sweaty Betty Stamina Longline Sports Bra for up to 31% off at Nordstrom!

13. These Chunky Heel Booties

Elevate your every day look with the chunky stacked heel on these pointed toe booties. Grab them in a soft suede or a smooth leather — and in different colors!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie for 31% off at Nordstrom!

14. This Oversized Tee

This striped tee was designed to be “about as relaxed as it can get” with its oversized fit and dropped shoulders. Tuck the front into a pair of jeans or wear it hanging loose with leggings!

Get the P.J. Salvage Kindness Rules Stripe T-Shirt for 40% off at Nordstrom!

15. This Designer Scarf

Even on days when you’re all about keeping your outfit comfy and casual, a designer scarf like this can have you looking effortlessly stylish — especially with accents like the gold foil logo!

Get the Kate Spade New York Aquatic Stripe Oblong Scarf for 60% off at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Shop the entire women’s sale section at Nordstrom here!

