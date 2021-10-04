Layer Up! This Stretchy, Lightweight Cardigan Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you been finding yourself with a little bit of a shiver when you step outside lately? Usually what happens is we think we’ll be comfy in our tees and tanks, but then the wind blows and we grab a heavy hoodie or coat, which just leaves us entirely too warm. That’s when you know it’s truly fall — when you need something in the middle!

A lightweight cardigan is the way to go. It will keep you just warm enough, and you can always leave it open for extra airflow. And then when it does get colder, you can keep on wearing it. Just layer on another piece! You could even wear it buttoned up as a top, assuming it’s comfy and cute enough — like this one from Nordstrom!

Get the Vero Moda Lucy Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Vero Moda piece is 40% off right now, which is huge. Usually, discounts this big are on items going out of season, not ones we’ll be wearing every day for the next six months or so. It’s not like this piece is visually disappointing either. Its cropped, ‘90s-inspired design is wholly adorable and very on trend, and we’re obsessed with the Tobacco Brown shade. It’s floating somewhere among shades of mustard yellow, caramel, tan and sandstone orange. Inexplicably delicious.

This is an upgraded version of the classic V-neck cardigan, complete with a few functional buttons down the front. We love that the cuffs of the long sleeves are gathered though, preventing bunching under jackets and coats, and we can’t get enough of the light and stretchy ribbed material. So cozy. The dropped shoulders totally add to the cozy, effortless vibes too!

This machine-washable sweater is the perfect layering piece because it will truly go with so many looks. First, it will go with any blue, grey or black shade of denim, no matter if you’re picturing jeans or a jacket on top (or both). We’ll obviously be rocking it with leggings on comfy days too. Buttoned up with black leggings and a pair of chunky boots — or maybe tall boots — would be awesomely stylish!

Because it’s not chunky, we’d also dress this piece up with a skirt and heels, or let it act as a smooth pop of color over a flowy jumpsuit. It’s totally work-appropriate too if your dress code isn’t in love with hoodies. You can still stay comfy in this piece for eight, or preferably more hours of the day. Just grab it before other shoppers find out about this sale price and steal your size!

Not your style? Shop more from Vero Moda here and check out all other women’s sweaters at Nordstrom here!

