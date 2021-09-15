13 Absolutely Major Nordstrom Deals Sure to Sell Out — Up to 76% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Attention, all shoppers. Attention, all shoppers. We know this is where you usually tune out the muffled voice over the loudspeaker in the store spouting off deals you couldn’t care less about, but this time, you’re really going to want to pay attention. Nordstrom has some seriously incredible deals on top fashion picks right now with sale prices soaring up to 40%, 50% and even 76% off!

Now, Nordstrom has a practically endless selection of pieces, so we’ve picked out 13 to make it easy for you. These picks are all exclusively at Nordstrom, so you seriously won’t find a better deal anywhere else. Check them out below!

1. These Flattering Joggers

Sweats…but make them fashion. These slim-profile joggers will flatter your figure without ever feeling tight. Wear them for working out or as part of a stylish athleisure look!

Get the Zella Live In Pocket Joggers (originally $59) now starting at just $35 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

2. These Luxuriously-Comfy Slippers

These faux-fur slippers are incredibly plush, and their criss-cross straps are totally trendy. Our fave part, however, is the rubber sole that lets us wear them outside too!

Get the Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper (originally $29) for just $15 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

3. These Assorted Face Masks

Now is a great time to stock up on some new face masks, especially as we’ll all be spending more time indoors soon. This four-pack comes with awesome designs, and we love that they’re adjustable to fit all sorts of face shapes!

Get the Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks (originally $25) for just $6 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

4. This Drapey Blazer

Not all office-friendly clothing needs to be super stiff and uncomfortable. This Caslon blazer is drapey and soft, and we love the the wing collar!

Get the Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer (originally $69) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

5. This Wool-Kissed Cardigan

If you’re looking to fully embrace fall vibes, grab this mega-soft cardigan and cuddle up in it for the whole season!

Get the Caslon Open Front Cardigan (originally $69) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

6. These Edgy Chelsea Boots

We love a classic Chelsea boot, but this updated version has a platform sole that’s heavily lugged, not only helping you stand taller but boosting any outfit to the extreme!

Get the Open Edit Iris Lug Chelsea Boot (originally $90) for just $50 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

7. This Sheer, Smoky Top

Sheer, mesh, long-sleeve tops are a wardrobe must-have right now for any modern fashionista, and the smoky print on this one has Us head over heels!

Get the Zella Sheer Luck Long-Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt (originally $49) now starting at just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

8. These Versatile Pinstripe Pants

These stretchy pants will definitely impress at work, but we also love the idea of pairing them with a cropped tee. Style them however you want to and see how it takes your wardrobe to new heights!

Get the Open Edit Pinstripe Skinny Pants (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

9. These Ribbed Biker Shorts

Biker shorts are another closet essential right now, whether you’re wearing them for yoga, a jog, a movie night at home or a trip to the coffee shop. These are a top choice with their ribbed material and subtle acid wash!

Get the Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts (originally $55) for just $33 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

10. This Linen-Blend Cardigan

You know how some sweaters are just too warm, but if you take them off, you feel too chilly? This cardigan changes that with its lightweight linen blend!

Get the Halogen Side Slit Cardigan (originally $69) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

11. This Strappy Sports Bra

This moisture-wicking sports bra is a must for the gym. The contoured seams are so flattering in front, and the straps in back are simply, undeniably cool!

Get the Zella Body Flex Sports Bra (originally $25) for just $19 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

12. This Cozy Cardi You’ll Wear Everywhere

Cuddle up with this cardigan and its loose-but-not-too-loose fit. The patch pockets make it even greater than it already was!

Get the Caslon Patch Pocket Cardigan (originally $69) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

13. This Unexpected Mock Neck Top

We usually imagine a long-sleeve tee or a sweater when we think about mock necks, but this top is sleeveless and has a cutout just beneath the neckline. Obsessed!

Get the Halogen Cutout Mock Neck Top (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop more Nordstrom-made fashion on sale here!

