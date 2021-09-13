19 Zara-Style Tops for an Amazingly Trendy Wardrobe — All Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing: We always have a pair of jeans or denim shorts to wear. We always have a pair of leggings too. We probably also have a pair of slacks and a few cute skirts at the ready at all times. When we’re getting dressed, bottoms aren’t really the issue. It’s the tops. We can repeat the same style of pants over and over, but we always need as least twice as many tops in our wardrobe!

If you love the chic and sophisticated, modern yet retro, boho yet trendy vibe of Zara clothes, stick with Us. We’ve picked out 19 tops from across the internet we think you’re going to love, all available for purchase online and ready to be shipped to you. They’re all under $40 too. Many are even under $20 and $10!

19 Zara-Style Tops Under $40

1. This Perfect Weightless Layering Top: When we think Zara, floral embroidery over mesh often comes to mind. This SweatyRocks top nails the style. Layer it over bras, camis, tanks or even turtlenecks!

2. This Silky Halter You Can Dress Up or Down: The cowl neckline on this SheIn halter top is so pretty. Wear with denim or go full-on fancy!

3. This ’70s-Style Crochet Top: Cinched tops like this Saodimallsu sweater top are huge right now, but we love the ’70s vibes of the crochet and bell sleeves!

4. This Fluttery Tee That’s as Comfy as It Is Cute: Effortless beauty is just the name of the game when it comes to this Daily Practice by Anthropologie tee and its fluttery short sleeves!

5. This Blooming Patchwork Cami: The floral patchwork designs on this Eytino cami are already amazing, but the tassels really make it a wardrobe essential!

6. This Elevated Puff-Sleeve Top: We’re obviously into puff sleeves, but the sheer, dotted puff sleeves on this SheIn top are next level!

7. This Not-So-Basic Mock Neck Tank: We love the sort of basic that can garner compliments all on its own, and that’s exactly how we’d describe this ribbed Maeve mock neck tank from Anthropologie!

8. This Faux-Leather Statement-Maker: We love how more types of faux-leather pieces are coming out lately, like this SOLY HUX V-neck cami!

9. This Frilly Yet Casual Cami: This Everlane smocked cami is on sale and we’re living for its super fun, frilly design that still manages to be totally refined. That hem!

10. This One-Shoulder Top With a Strappy Sophistication: One-shoulder tops are back and better than ever, especially when they have cool strappy designs like this SheIn top!

11. This Wrap Top With Some Serious Movement: The fringe trim on this Verdusa wrap top will look incredible when you’re dancing the night away!

12. This Comfy Tee That’s 100% Biodegradable: You always need an ultra-comfy tee, so why not a top-rated, eco-friendly one like this Girlfriend Collective top?

13. The PJ-Chic Button-Up of Your Dreams: This silky satin MakeMeChic top is a great way to hop onto the pajama-chic trend without ever looking like you’re actually in sleepwear!

14. This Blouse That Looks Like It Belongs to a Disney Princess: This frilly SheIn blouse is magical and romantic with its sparkling buttons and gorgeous ruffles!

15. This Supermodel-Worthy Sweater Tank: This ISZPLUSH top is a head-turner without a doubt — and that’s before you even see the back!

16. This Knotted Top You’ll Wear Long Past Vacation: This flowy yet cropped WAYMODE top would be beautiful on the beach, but we highly recommend rocking it with jeans and tall boots too!

17. This Tank That’s Giving Us Major ’90s Nostalgia: The fun floral print on this SheIn top reminds us of the one on our inflatable chair from the ’90s — and we love it!

18. This Modern Corset Top: This Modegal top gives you the corset look without the squished organs. The mesh overlay is everything!

19. This Simple Sweater Vest That Can Work With So Many Outfits: Outfit need a little something extra? Layer this Romwe sweater vest on top to work some magic!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!