We’ll Be Living in This ‘Teddy Bear’ Shirt Jacket From Nordstrom All Fall

Each year, we fall in love with new fashion trends. One year it was skinny jeans, another it was bucket hats, another it was biker shorts. Two that have really captured our hearts over the past couple of years, however, are shirt jackets (a.k.a. shackets) and teddy coats. So what happens when you combine the two?

Sheer brilliance. The only thing better than rocking one trend we love is rocking two via the same piece. This BP. piece from Nordstrom made it happen, turning the teddy shacket of our dreams into a purchasable reality! And It’s under $50!

As is the shirt jacket way, you can wear this piece either as outerwear or as your actual top. It’s automatically chic either way, and we love how this versatility makes it such a functional pick — especially as the weather changes over from summer to fall and fall to winter.

The outside of this shirt jacket is made of a super soft and cuddly faux sherpa. It’s ultra-fuzzy but it’s not going to be as heavy as your typical teddy coat! We also love how the inside is lined with a silky material so it feels sleek and smooth against the skin. As for smaller details, you’ll find buttons all the way up the front, reaching the collar, flap-button pockets at the chest, button cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves and a center pleat in back!

We adore the fit of this shirt jacket too. It’s just roomy enough that there’s room for layering, but in general, it’s made to fit true to size. If you’re really into oversized vibes right now, simply size up. Easy as that. It’s definitely the type of piece that will look great either way!

Should we keep going? Obviously, because there is more to talk about and more to love! You know when you find a piece that’s perfect in every way…except for the color? This piece’s Tan Boulder shade is eliminating that problem. It’s a light, earthy neutral that’s going to go with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. You won’t have to buy new pieces just to wear with this one. It will fit right into your current closet, all the while upgrading it to the max!

With there only being one color currently available and teddy shacket weather approaching quickly, all that’s left to say is that we recommend grabbing this piece as soon as…now! Before your size sells out!

