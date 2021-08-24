These 21 Lounge Sets Are Stylish Enough for Work Zoom Calls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you still living that WFH life, or have completely transitioned to indefinite remote work? While there are surely things you might miss about going to the office, getting away with wearing loungewear is one of the biggest pluses about staying home!

The key to rocking loungewear when you have a big Zoom meeting coming up during the workday is to find the right type of sets. The bottoms don’t necessarily matter, so when we went searching for lounge sets to shop, we focused on the tops in the equation. With some minor styling adjustments, you can wear any one of the lounge sets below while in a virtual meeting and beyond!

21 Lounge Sets That You Can Wear During Zoom Calls

Tank Top Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This simple waffle knit set from ZESICA comes with a basic loose tank and matching shorts. All you need is to throw on a blazer, cardigan or dress up the top with some jewelry!

2. We Also Love: The simple, silky look of the cami top that comes in this Milumia set can easily pass as an elegant tank!

3. We Also Love: Even though the cami from this CHYRII set has lace trim, we think it would look professional and sleek layered with a jacket!

Pajama Sets

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Throw on an open-front sweater over the cropped cami from this ROMWE set and no one will know you’re still in your jammies!

5. We Also Love: This Ekouaer three-piece sleep set features a cami top that looks like a typical tank you could wear with a sweater or blazer!

6. We Also Love: The crop tank from this SheIn two-piece set has a henley style that definitely doesn’t look like a pajama top.

7. We Also Love: Offset the palm leaf print of this Floerns set with a solid cardigan, and you’re good to go!

8. Best Way to Disguise That You’re Wearing Pajamas: Shoppers say that they like how they still feel presentable in this zcdyn set, and you only need to make some minor adjustments for your Zoom meeting!

Short-Sleeve Sets

9. Our Absolute Favorite: The waffle knit tee from this MEROKEETY set looks like a basic everyday top. Style it the way you would any other tee!

10. We Also Love: If your work dress code is more low-key, the T-shirt that comes with this Trendy Queen set can pass as a casual top!

11. We Also Love: Most button-down top sets obviously look like pajamas, but not this one from SAFRISIOR!

12. We Also Love: The top from this ADDHEA set has button details on the neckline that elevate its look!

13. Best Trendy Pick: This knit set from SOLILOQUY has a bright checkered pattern that’s a little funky, but we’re loving the trendy Y2K vibes!

Long-Sleeve Sets

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The button-down top from this SAFRISIOR set looks like an oversized dress shirt, but the material is far more comfortable!

15. We Also Love: The top from this Margrine set can easily be made more professional with some accessories.

16. We Also Love: The knit material that this GRAPENT set is made from is super fuzzy and seems seriously cozy. The top actually looks like a cute sweater!

17. We Also Love: Need another lounge set that comes with a surprisingly cute top? This one from BTFBM is a hit!

Shopper Favorites

18. Our Absolute Favorite: When the top from your pajamas looks as classic as this one from ZESICA, it’s passable as a basic — and this set is a major bestseller with shoppers!

19. We Also Love: The sleeves on the knit top from this Imesrun set have a gorgeous lantern-style that looks seriously elegant. No wonder one reviewer wrote that it’s “classy”!

20. We Also Love: We would wear this long-sleeve top from this MEROKEETY set with jeans or leggings to the office. So versatile!

21. Most Fashion-Forward: This GRACE KARIN lounge set is a little different — it comes with a cute cropped cardigan that we’re totally in love with!

