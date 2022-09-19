Firm, Tone and Tighten! The Best Products to Upgrade Your Skin Routine

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Keeping your skin glowy, fresh and smooth is a goal which everyone strives for. Sagging skin and dull complexions tend to be clear giveaways that your skin is aging faster than desired. Although this is a natural part of getting older, slowing down the process can be an instant confidence-booster for a variety of reasons. To firm, tone and tighten your skin, we’ve rounded up the best products to make you feel fabulous at any age.

Shop With Us now below!

Copper Dry Brush

Wake up your body with the ion-charged bristles on the copper dry brush. This brush has too many benefits to count — it exfoliates, reduces cellulite, restores electromagnetic balance and more.

Get the HigherDose – Copper Dry Brush for $69!

Eirtree Anti-Cellulite Spray

We found a solution to firm, tone and tighten you skin wherever you see fit. This anti-cellulite spray breaks down fat cells in those hard-to-fix areas like hips, thighs, butt and stomach.

Get the Eirtree – Anti Cellulite Spray for $24.75!

Nude Sugar Elixir Bundle

The Elixir Bundle will improve your skin’s texture and discoloration. It includes hydrating ingredients to leave your skin beyond soft.

Get the Nude Sugar – Elixir Bundle for $69!

Youth Series Collagen Regime Set

All in one! Get the Collagen Eye Serum, Facial Serum, Day Moisturizer and Night Moisturizer in the Skin Chemist set. The collagen, a main ingredient in all the products, helps to improve skin tone and elasticity.

Get the Skin Chemists – Collagen Regime Set for $99!

Perfect Kiss Bundle

Follow all three steps and your lips will feel soft and moisturized! Use the lip mask as lip prep and pair it with matte lipstick for long-lasting wear. If you want to add some gloss, top it off with the lip quencher.

Get the Give Them Lala Beauty – Perfect Kiss Bundle for $58!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!