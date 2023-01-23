This Fuzzy Sleeveless Sweater Is the Ultimate Year-Round Layering Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweaters take on so many different forms — and they’re truly garments that can be worn year-round! When it’s warmer outside, we reach for lighter knits or sweaters designed with less material — while thicker ones are reserved for the brisker days of the year (a.k.a. right now).

That said, there are still pieces you can find and adapt to rock in any season, like this sleeveless sweater from Daily Ritual! It’s an effortlessly gorgeous top, and we have more than a few ideas on different ways to style it for any type of weather or occasion on the calendar.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Boucle Sweater Tank for prices starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

This knit is made from a soft and fuzzy boucle material which we’re absolutely obsessed with, as it’s beyond dreamy! The neckline has a bit of a mockneck vibe, and the way the sleeves are cut resemble a halter style, which shoppers swear is incredibly flattering. The hem is slightly cropped, which gives the knit a major advantage in terms of versatility. We adore all of our high-waisted bottoms, and the length of this knit pairs perfectly with these staples. Additionally, if you want to layer this sweater over a loose top (like a button-down shirt), the lower half will simply shine!

And speaking of layering, it’s a breeze to think of different tops this sweater will complement perfectly. Wearing a staple long-sleeve tee or turtleneck underneath is an easy way to add extra warmth in winter, and once the weather heats up, this vest will hold its own. In fact, it’s bound to be a hit come summertime when the evenings are windy but don’t require a full-length sleeve situation. Clearly, the styling opportunities available with this knit are phenomenal — it’s the definition of functional fashion!

