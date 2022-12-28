Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If it were up to Us, we would be draped in thick and cozy sweats all day and night during the winter! Comfort and keeping ourselves warm in the cold is what we prioritize most, but rocking a sweatsuit out to dinner? Not exactly the cutest look!

Luckily, we’ve been able to snag the same fabulous feeling in a much chicer package thanks to this knit set from Daily Ritual! The sweater and pencil skirt join together to create a truly winning combo — and we fell for it so hard, we actually picked it up in three colors!

Get the Daily Ritual Boucle Cropped Crewneck Sweater & Pencil Skirt Set for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Though this set is quite simple, there’s a variety of smaller details which give it an elevated vibe, starting with the different knit textures used throughout each piece. The majority of the sweater is smooth with wider ribbing on the mockneck, hem and cuffs, while the skirt boasts a thinner ribbed knit style. The contrast between these textures works beautifully together!

The fit of both pieces is also incredible, which is hard to come by with sets like these. When you’re forced to order both pieces in the same size, there’s room for risk. The top may be a hit, but the bottoms might not work as well — or vice versa. But we found this skirt has a super straightforward cut and enough stretch that our worries concerning its fit vanished in seconds. It was a match!

The best part about this two-piece look (apart from its ultra-chic coziness) are the numerous ways to team the individual items with other staples in our closet! The neutral hues we selected are light heather grey, black and tan, but all of the other options are just as gorgeous. As we slipped into this set, it became clear it was our new winter uniform (no questions asked) — which is why we came back for seconds and thirds (obsessed!).

