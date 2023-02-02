This Sports Bra Is Officially the Cutest Option We’ve Seen Lately

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It doesn’t matter how cold or hot the weather is outside — when you’re in the gym, you’re in your own world and the season doesn’t matter! If you’re ready to break a serious sweat, we would imagine you want to be wearing as little clothing as possible. No one wants to be weighed down by a garment!

Everyone has different styles of fitness fashion, but we prefer rocking ensembles which allow Us to breathe. This may mean wearing breathable fabrics or pieces that don’t require too much material to make you feel confident and supportive! When we saw this amazing sports bra, we knew it fit in perfectly with our activewear vision. It’s cute, functional and may even be a multi-purpose piece!

Get the Danysu Strappy Backless Sports Bra for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

When you feel sweat accumulating and seeping into your workout clothes, it’s seriously uncomfortable — and to prevent this pesky problem, you can wear a bra like this one while you exercise. Your back will be completely sweat-free! You still receive support and coverage in the front, but your back is almost fully exposed — a feature that’s incredibly appealing to shoppers.

This is a racerback-style bra that’s held up with two thin straps on the shoulders, as well as intertwining criss-cross straps which extend to the middle of the back area. Those straps are locked in so they’re not adjustable, but they’re stretchy enough to give you an excellent fit.

If you have a larger bust or feel you need a wider band in the area for more support, this may not be the optimal sports bra for you — but there’s a wide range of size options available! What we do know is that the style is incredibly handy, and the benefits of having a nearly backless bra will lead to less excess sweat during workouts. With this cute of a bra, we’re beyond ready to test it out for ourselves. After all, it’s actually adorable and can be worn as a regular undergarment too!

