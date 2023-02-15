This Eye Cream Was Found to Deliver 100% Improved Skin Hydration (40% Off)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The skin around our eyes simply doesn’t know how to keep a secret. If you spent a night tossing and turning instead of sleeping, your eye area will be sure to show off some dark circles. If you cry for any reason at all, that swollen puffiness comes into play. And don’t even get Us started on the fine lines and wrinkles that come with age!

Of course, dry weather can also affect the skin around your eyes, or even something like applying concealer if you’re not gentle enough. There are so many potential factors that can affect your eye area. That’s why grabbing an ultra-effective eye cream is so important — one that can do it all. Our pick is on sale right now for under $20!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

At a full 40% off, this highly-rated Derma-E Hydrating Eye Cream is a steal. It’s an anti-aging must-have that’s ready to address the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and so much more. It contains hyaluronic acid for intense moisture under the eye as well as on the delicate eyelid. So nice for dry skin relief, especially in the cold!

This eye cream is also known to reduce puffiness and other concerns. It’s packed with vitamins; vitamin A supports cell health for a youthful appearance, vitamin C firms, lifts, smooths and supports collagen health and vitamin E nourishes for supple softness. Another star ingredient in this all-natural formula is green tea, which may help address signs of sun damage!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

One reason we back this eye cream so hard is because of its proven results. It showed 100% improved skin hydration based on efficacy results from independent clinical studies on the Hydrating line. Another reason is that it’s super clean. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, but it’s free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, lanolin, gluten, soy and GMOs. It’s approved for sensitive skin as well! As a bonus, the packaging is also recyclable.

Remember to always apply this eye cream to freshly-cleansed skin, whether in the morning or at night (or both). Gently dab it both under your eye and on your upper eyelid using a circular motion until absorbed. Remember, patting it in as opposed to massaging it in ensures you’re not tugging too much on your skin and causing sagging!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Derma-E here and explore other eye creams here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!