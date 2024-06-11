Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a summer mini dress in my closet that’s been my absolute go-to style for so long, it’s an eighth world wonder as to how I haven’t gotten a stain on it yet. The reason it’s been stuck in my summer clothing rotation is that it’s chic, comfortable and makes the easiest outfit. So trust me when I tell you, I never thought I’d be switching up on it — but somehow this chic matching set kicked my sweet little summer dress to the curb for this year.

I’m a creature of habit, so I’d been wearing the dress for years, but seeing this matching set from Btfbm was the kick in the butt from the universe I needed to finally switch it up. Like the dress, the set is still stylish, comfortable and easy to wear — just with a more practical and laid back vibe to it, which I think is better for summer anyway. And while most matching sets can run up hundreds of dollars, this one is just $44 for both pieces.

Get the Btfbm 2-Piece Button-Up Shirt Long Pant Matching Set for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Kyle Richards Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Elevated’ Rich Mom Loungewear Set When it comes to rich mom style, celebrities and influencers deliver endless inspo. Whether they’re hitting the red carpet with their children in tow or photographed in candid paparazzi snapshots, we’re guaranteed to see a look we’d like to recreate IRL. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about […]

What makes this dress worthy of switching out my summer dress is its sleek design and comfortable fit. Giving an elevated feel, the set includes a cropped button up top with pockets and long pants that feature a drawstring waist, cuffed elastic ankles, a pleated upper and pockets as well. The full set is made of a polyester fabric, which is soft against the skin, lightweight for summer and is easy to throw in the wash too. It comes in a few neutral colors and a few color tones as well such as olive, camel, cream, pink and my personal favorite: black.

The reason I’m going with black for the set is nothing other than obvious — it’s slimming, easy to accessorize and easy to mix and match with the rest of my wardrobe. I know some days I’ll go full casual in this outfit, pairing it with a cropped band T-shirt, crossbody bag and tennis shoes for a farmer’s market day. However, I’m most excited to dress it up for a girls’ night out with heels, a bandeau top, some statement jewelry and a clutch.

Related: 18 Luxurious Loungewear Sets That Seamlessly Transition From Spring to Summer — Starting at $30 We often associate loungewear with snuggling up in the cold winter months, but that doesn’t mean the spring and summer months have to be any less cozy. However, this does not mean bringing your thick loungewear into warmer weather, as those pieces are sure to make you sweaty and uncomfortable. What it does mean is […]

This matching set is proof that though I love my go-to pieces, change is good. It’s especially good when it’s this chic comfortable and affordable — coming in at just $44 on Amazon.

See it: Get Btfbm 2-Piece Button-Up Shirt Long Pant Matching Set for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Btfbm here and matching sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!