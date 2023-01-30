This Simple Top Is Perfect for Every Occasion — And It’s on Sale!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Basics are tricky. While we want them to fit in with our daily aesthetic, we also don’t need them to be totally typical. We enjoy when they offer a few extra touches which elevate the overall look, especially in spots that aren’t as attention-grabbing as others.

Take the sleeves on a top, for example. We appreciate when they’re completed with some fort of embellishment which doesn’t take away from the simplicity of the piece, but instead ties it all together. That’s precisely what the ruffles do for this blouse from Dokotoo! They’re the cherry on top, taking this garment from functional to fabulous — without making the blouse too busy for everyday wear. Like what you see? You’re in luck — it’s on sale right now!

Originally $36 On Sale: $27 You Save 25% See it!

The top is made from a lightweight satin material which feels silky against the skin, and shoppers confirm the fit is excellent. It’s not too tight, but not particularly loose either — and the thinner material makes it a breeze to style with so many different bottoms. High-waisted pants are always a go-to, and this top can be tucked into them effortlessly!

The ruffle on the sleeves is created by the addition of an elastic at the wrist to serve a ruched effect. This addition of flowiness is a serious upgrade from a plain, straight sleeve. The cuff also gives the sleeves a lantern-style shape which looks flattering on virtually every shopper. There’s a reason it’s been a staple in the fashion industry for years now!

Originally $36 On Sale: $27 You Save 25% See it!

At the moment, there are so many colors to choose from — and each option is marked down 25% off. This is a dream, but it certainly doesn’t make choosing a favorite hue any easier. That said, there are plenty of shades up for grabs — so make your selection based on the rest of your closet. Shoppers praise this top, noting it’s a reliable piece which comes in clutch when they have no idea what to wear. It’s a relatively straightforward top, but it’s anything but basic. Sometimes, simple and sophisticated triumphs over ultra-trendy any day. We’re obsessed — and soon you will be too!

See it: Get the Dokotoo Women’s Long Sleeve Ruffle Blouse (originally $36) on sale for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Dokotoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!



Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!