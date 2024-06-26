Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Serena Williams can turn up the heat on the tennis court. The former tennis star, who became a beauty guru by creating her makeup line, Wyn Beauty, can share a thing or two about what products she’s using to keep her skin glowing. While the mom of two can juggle many things all at once, she always makes time to take care of her skin.

Williams shared her beauty secrets with Vogue, and we found one cleanser she swears by that works well with dark skin tones. The cleanser? The Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser. “Now I’m going to wash my face. Barbara Sturm is amazing,” Williams tells Vogue. “I like how she makes things for darker skin tones. I usually do two or three pumps.”

She started her skincare routine as a teenager. She explained to the outlet that she had to create a skincare routine because she was always playing tennis in front of the camera. “In that process, I wanted my skin to be the best at that time that I could allow it to be.” Pro tip: She used a washcloth to clean the cleanser off her face and then air-dried her skin with her hands.

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser for $80 at Nordstrom!

The Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser is a foam cleanser with active ingredients like aloe vera, purslane extract and mild tensides to clean your skin deeply. This cleanser works for all skin types and helps maintain moisture. The brand recommends shaking the bottle before applying it to your skin.

This cleanser has received a ton of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved about how the cleanser “leaves your face refreshed and not overly tight, but properly cleansed.” Another five-star reviewer with rosacea shared that this cleanser “reduces the redness on my face.” A final five-star shopper loved how this cleanser “makes your skin feel so good.”

So, join Williams by grabbing great skincare products to take your skin to the next level. Trust Us, your skin will thank you later.

