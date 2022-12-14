This Decanter Set Is Not Your Average Whiskey Gift — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Purchasing some sort of whiskey gift during the holidays is par for the course if you’re shopping for a dad, brother or close male friend. It’s certainly a safe choice, but one we don’t want to consistently resort to. After all, how many whiskey tumblers can one have on their bar cart?

That said, if we are going to invest in some sort of tumbler or decanter set, we’re going to make sure it’s a unique one! That’s what drew Us to this gorgeous set from Dragon Glassware. It’s absolutely stunning and will make any lucky gent seriously happy this holiday season.

Get the Dragon Glassware Diamond Decanter Set (originally $90) on sale for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

If we had to choose one word to describe this decanter set, it would likely be “striking” — because that’s exactly what it is. The diamond shape of both the decanter and the glasses which come with it are beautiful and create an elegant display on the included stand. You can also lay the decanter flat on an angle, but we much prefer the upright position. The tumbler glasses can also lay on their angled sides as well, and they’re fully spill-proof — meaning none of those precious libations will go to waste!

Though this type of set is typically used for decanting whiskey or scotch, you can also use it for red wine other liquids. With that in mind, it’s an incredibly versatile gift anyone can enjoy and appreciate for its elevated aesthetic.

Shoppers have been gravitating to this set during the holidays because of its modern take on a classic present — and so far, it’s been a major hit! One reviewer noted they can’t wait to see the expression on their friend’s face when they open up this set as a gift, which is truly what the festive season is all about. We’re in the business of spreading cheer, and we can do just that with this divine decanter!

