Everyone wants to look and feel royal from time to time. Even going back to our childhoods, we always wanted to be princesses. But our very own Genovia? Non-existent, it seems. So we’ve had to make do in the real world, but that doesn’t mean we can’t emulate our favorite royals from time to time!

The issue with emulating our favorite royals, however, is that you sort of need that official royal status to be able to succeed, fashion-wise. Not every designer is rushing to make us custom gowns and tiaras the way they are with Duchess Kate. But that doesn’t mean we have to give up! The benevolent duchess is generous in doling out affordable and attainable inspiration too. She’s been wearing her Superga sneakers for years, after all!

We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve spotted Duchess Kate in these white Superga sneakers. From 2017’s London Marathon to, most recently, the first day of fall 2020 in Battersea Park, she’s made it clear that these are definitely her go-to casual sneakers. We love that she’s not afraid to rewear pieces she loves. In the new photos, she was also wearing her pink Marks & Spencer trousers she wore back in March!

Kate’s not alone in her love for the Superga 2750. Over 1,300 Zappos reviewers are also obsessed with the cotton canvas low-top, calling it a “timeless shoe to work into any season.” Shoppers “could not be happier” with their purchase and say they will “definitely keep repurchasing” these classic sneakers for years and years to come!

These shoes keep things clean and simple with a round toe, a lace-up closure and a low profile. What makes them stand out? The topstitching detail, the metal eyelets and the signature Superga logo tag are certainly contributors. Like everyone says, however, don’t judge a book by its cover. So is the inside just as impressive? The super comfy cushioned footbed says “yes”!

Giving these shoes even more bonus points is the flexibility, a must for all-day wear, and the durable rubber outsole, featuring a unique crepe texture meant to provide superb grip to keep you grounded!

Love Kate’s white version of these sneakers but want to add some variety to your shoe rack? Prefer darker colors in general? No problem, because these shoes are available in two shades of grey as well: Light Grey and Grey Sage, which is more of a slate shade. All three are definitely giving off those royal vibes, so you really can’t go wrong here!

