When it comes to cleaning your home, the quicker and more efficient you can get it done, the better. Whether you’re preparing for the holidays or just need to reorganize your dwellings, investing in a new vacuum can help! We found a nifty, powerful Dyson vacuum — and it’s 36% off now at Amazon for its Prime Big Deals Days!

This Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum is a lightweight, compact option that’s perfect for cleaning any area. It features two power modes and easily converts into a handheld style for more control and suction. Also, it comes with four attachments for more accessibility and maximum cleaning capabilities.

Get the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum for $300 (was $470) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

What’s more, this vacuum has an advanced whole-machine filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and expels cleaner air. On top of that, it’s cordless. So, it’s perfect for when you have to clean all over your home!

While reviewing and raving over this vacuum, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This vacuum is everything! We have pets that shed, and this vacuum picks up hair like no vacuum I have ever had before. It’s lightweight and easy to clean. The suction is unmatchable. It’s durable and multi-functional and can go from wood floors to carpet easily.”

Another reviewer said, “This is so handy and works so well. It’s hanging in a closet (that has an outlet), and I can grab it so easily. It’s so fun to quickly pick up dust, dog treat crumbs, etc. I love that it’s cordless!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile cleaning tool that can handle anything you throw at it, this Dyson cordless vacuum could do the trick!

