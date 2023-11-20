Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday came early this year — lucky Us! The advanced fashion deals at Amazon and Nordstrom have us running to grab our credit cards before coveted pieces (namely, those that scream quiet luxury) sell out — because they will sell out.

If you’ve been eager to build out a classic wardrobe which rivals the closets of the Upper East Side’s finest, you’ll want to keep reading. I scoured through endless quiet luxury discounts, and found the best. The top 10 deals I found are at a minimum 35% off, but some have price cuts of up to 69%! Yes, you can thank me later — happy shopping!

10 Best Quiet Luxury Early Black Friday Deals

1. The Upper East Side Staple: We’re naming this style of sweater-coat the unofficial quiet luxury uniform. Every time we traipse around Manhattan’s Upper East Side, we see at least five elegant ladies wearing something similar to this Anrabess piece. In our opinion it’s the ultimate quiet luxury item — was $60, now just $37!

2. Luxurious Athleisure: If you’re trying to channel the quiet luxury aesthetic, you can’t just wear any old sweatsuit! The key is choosing a plush, neutral fabric that looks equal parts warm and posh, like this Prinbara set — was $77, now just $48!

3. Tailored to Perfection: Believe it or not, now is the best time to stock up on summer staples. If you want to emulate quiet luxury in the Hamptons next year, be sure to add these tailored white shorts from The Drop to your cart. Purchasing them is like manifesting your invite to the annual White Party — was $60, now just $24!

4. Simple Luxury: Nailing the quiet luxury look is all in the basics. A mock-neck knit is essential for wintertime, and this one from BTFBM feels ridiculously soft — was $55, now just $34!

5. Upgraded Loungewear: Listen, a tunic may not scream quiet luxury, but it’s essentially what all of the rich moms wear at home. And you have to admit this one from Dokotoo looks a lot more polished than a regular T-shirt — was $36, now just $20!

6. Sleek Pajamas: Sometimes, the best quiet luxury items are the ones you’ll only wear in the comfort of your home. There’s something about this luxe Nordstrom pajama set that will make you feel like a queen — was $75, now just $49!

7. The Most Elegant Sweater: Boat neck sweaters scream old money. (Can’t you just picture Lily Van der Woodsen wearing this?!) It has the potential to become your most complimented wardrobe piece — was $69, now just $40!

8. Elegance at Its Finest: The subtle detailing Swiss dot sleeve detailing on this Cece sweater adds a level of class… and it’s 69% off! — was $79, now just $24!

9. You’re the Boss: A versatile top that you can wear to the office or out to tea with family is a worthy addition to anyone trying to emulate quiet luxury. Trust us — was $69, now just $40!

10. Stay Warm: It’s rare to find winter coats discounted this time of year, so hop on this hot find while you can — was $240, now just $150!

