There’s one commonality most of Us share when it comes to fashion. No matter what we’re wearing, we all want to look our best and feel comfortable. When it comes to elevating your style for summer, you can get the best of both worlds, thanks to bloat-concealing skirts. Not only do they elevate your style, but these skirts deliver shapewear-level sculpting without the hassle of actually wearing shorts or bodysuits underneath.

There’s no denying it. Elevated skirts will give you the ultimate confidence boost. If you’re looking for a chic style to sculpt or conceal your tummy area, we found 16 different styles that knock it out of the park. From form-fitting pencil skirts to airy styles with slits, check out 16 elevated skirts that visibly slim all body types!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This isn’t your average midi skirt. This all-black style has tummy control for extra slimming and a cute slit in the back to make walking a breeze!

2. Runner Up: Tennis skirts are everywhere! This powdery purple midi is a subtle take on the style!

3. Cute Prints: Showcase your love for Boho prints in this body-hugging maxi skirt!

4. Double Trouble: Slimming bodycon fabric and ruch-style wrapping make this two-pack skirt set a top contender for a work-approved look!

5. Chiffon Style: Chiffon is a luxe, airy fabric we love wearing during the warmer months. This flowy midi skirt has an elastic waistband for extra comfort and support!

6. Viral Style: Office siren fashion took social media by storm. Tap into the viral trend with this bodycon midi!

7. Mini Moment: This colorful mini skirt comes with a wrap-style silhouette, perfect for concealing the stomach area!

8. Sporty Spice: In case you were wondering, you can totally get tummy control while you’re working out. This vibrant performance mini is a must for your next round of tennis or pickleball!

9. Boho Babe: Channel Bohemian chic style in this flowy maxi skirt. You can use the elastic waistband and wrap to help conceal your tummy!

10. Customer’s Pick: This maxi skirt is a hit with Amazon shoppers. “I love how soft and stretchy they are and slimming!”

11. Flowy Tiers: Tummy control or not, we can’t resist a flowy skirt with ruffle tiers!

12. Waist-Enhancing: This handkerchief-style midi has a thick waistband that showcases your figure!

13. Navy Lasso: Love the Western-inspired cowboy aesthetic? This stretchy skirt has cute lassos designed throughout!

14. Pencil Knots: We love the subtle side knot accent on this pencil skirt!

15. Dots ‘N Slits: The polka dot pattern is such a nice touch on this wrap-style skirt. The sassy thigh-length slit adds an edgy touch!

16. Last but Not Least: Athletic brand The Gym People is known for its bestselling leggings and sports bras. They have a flowy midi-length skirt that can take you everywhere from the tennis court to the office!