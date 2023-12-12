20 Effortless Closet Staples to Help You Look Amazing in Minutes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a confession to make: I really struggle to pick out my outfits. Most of the time I’m rushing around and don’t have enough time to carefully curate my ensemble for the day. Instead, I grab the first thing I see and hope for the best. Because of this, I’ve learned to stock up on effortless fashion pieces.

What are effortless clothes, you ask? These are items that look amazing on their own; things you can throw on and instantly look put together. Whenever I slip into one of my effortless pieces, I look like I spent hours getting ready, when in reality it took a matter of minutes. These have been total game-changers in my day to day life, so I’m sharing some of my favorite items below that will boost your confidence. Get ready to look like the most fashionable person on the block!

Minimal Effort Outerwear

1. Fancy Fleece: Sometimes, all you need is a coat to tie your look together. This O’Neil Catarina High Pile Fleece Jacket will become your outfit’s focal point any time you wear it…and all you have to do is slip it on — was $80, now just $40!

2. Like a Work of Art: The sculpturesque angles on this BLANK NYC Fleece-Lined Denim Vest give this piece some character — just $98!

3. Vest to Impress: Upgrade a simple jeans and T-shirt fit with this wintry plaid vest. It’s equal parts cozy and fashionable! — just $33!

4. Statement Coat: Long coats are the pinnacle of winter fashion. They’ll never go out of style and are super practical, warding off the coldest winds. This year, we suggest going for a sherpa design, like this one from PrettyGarden — just $61!

5. Simple Silhouette, Big Impact: Double-breasted coats naturally look sophisticated, so they can elevate your outfit in a snap. This expertly-crafted design from Lulus features engraved buttons, notched lapels, subtly padded shoulders and button cuffs — just $99!

Minimal Effort Tops

6. Go for Bold: Choosing a vibrant color top over neutral options boosts confidence and makes other people think you put in a lot of effort to select your outfit. Go for a bright red hue, like this Lulus top — just $42!

7. Shiny Fabric: Any textile that has an inherent gleam automatically looks high-end. Because of this, we think this Open Edit Satin Button-Up Shirt belongs in everyone’s wardrobe — just $59!

8. Simple Sweater: Chunky knit sweaters have a tendency to unravel. To avoid that catastrophe, opt for tight knit tops. The off-the-shoulder neckline on this pick from Treasure & Bond adds to the effortless appeal – just $49!

9. Asymmetrical Treasure: Fashion is art! So wear intriguing tops with unique necklines, like this design from Darong — just $26!

10. Form-Fitting Bodysuit: My secret to looking extremely put together? Bodysuits that hug my body like it was made specially for me. This flowy-sleeved one is one of my favorites — just $22!

Minimal Effort Sets

11. Sneaky Set: No one will notice this sweater set from Lulus is two pieces unless you tell them! Talk about an easy, breezy outfit — just $89!

12. Tweed Perfection: Why waste time trying to find an outfit that goes together when you can just slip on a matching set? We’ll be wearing this tweed short set while on vacation this winter — was $43, now just $34!

13. Party Ready: Still looking for a holiday party outfit? You’ll want to add this satin jumpsuit to cart ASAP — just $68!

14. Perfect Combo: The sweater and slip dress combination is unmatched. MELLODAY had the genius idea of pairing them together so you don’t have to question whether the two items match — just $109!

15. Softer Colorway: If you’re not a fan of the above set, let us introduce you to this mauve option instead — just $89!

Minimal Effort Dresses

16. Elegant Ruffles: Anything with ruffles looks more elegant. Case in point: This Cece dress — was $119, now just $95!

17. LBD: There’s nothing more effortless (or more stunning) than a little black dress. You definitely need this one from Lulus in your closet — just $49!

18. Another Staple: Slip dresses are one of those items that can be styled in endless ways. Wear heals to dress up this pick from The Drop or pair it with some combat boots and a leather jacket — just $55!

19. Dress for All Seasons: Babydoll dresses can be worn year round… and that’s what makes them so effortless. Pair this Dorei dress with tights and a jacket in the winter, and opt for sandals when the weather warms up — just $36!

20. Sweater Dress: We couldn’t complete this list without a sweater dress! They’re the ultimate effortless piece — just $69!

