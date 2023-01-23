Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The nighttime is far more than just a mental and physical reset period — it’s also when our skin can take a nice long break too! Ahead of bedtime, we wash the day off, apply nourishing products to our faces and fully relax for about eight hours or so. Our skin certainly needs the time off so signs of stress don’t start to emerge.

But sometimes, the basic act of sleeping isn’t enough to make our skin look and feel incredible by the time the alarm clock starts blaring. That’s why we tend to seek out products specifically designed for overnight use, like this superfood mask from ELEMIS!

Get the ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial (originally $50) on sale for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This moisturizing treatment is categorized as an overnight facial which you leave on while you catch shut-eye. This way, it can fully sink into the skin and work its wonders. It specifically targets dryness, which is particularly prevalent in the winter — who can relate? If you’ve noticed that your skin is flakier or duller, it may only take one night’s sleep to see an improvement with the help of this sleeping cream.

The three key hydrating ingredients at play here are camu camu, cocoa butter and banana flower extract, which all contain prebiotic peptides and hydrating properties. Additionally, the top-rated cream is infused with vitamin C and omega 6 and 9 fatty acids, which may help your skin tone appear more even and boost radiance in the process!

Get the ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial (originally $50) on sale for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

You can use this treatment as little as two nights per week, but if you’re looking to snag results fast, using it every night before bed is wise (if tolerated). After cleansing, apply the moisturizer, slip into your coziest pajamas and drift off into dreamland — that’s it! And by the time you wake up, you should feel fresh-faced and ready to take on whatever the day throws at you. Skincare dreams may just come true!

See it: Get the ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial (originally $50) on sale for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from ELEMIS and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!