There are some skincare items that are absolute necessities — sunscreen, a good cleanser and a solid moisturizer are at the way top of the list. No dermatologist will say that a face mist is a must-have, but if it sparks joy, there’s nothing wrong with adding one to your skincare routine. Plus, it might just become your favorite refreshing step, like it has for Emma Roberts.

The actress recently shared what she keeps handy in her everyday tote bag with Vogue. Roberts keeps the beauty products to a minimum (she’s a minimalist at heart), but one thing she never leaves the house without is the Evian Facial Spray — yep, Evian, the water brand. “I’m obsessed with any kind of face mist,” she says. “Especially when I’m at work and I have to wear makeup for 12 hours, I have to do misting during the day.”

Get the Evian Facial Spray for $20 on Amazon!

So what does a little misting with the Evian Facial Spray actually do for your skin? Well, quite a few things, actually. The mineral water spray is packed with hydrating, good-for-your-skin minerals that completely refresh skin. Not only can it be used on freshly washed skin to enhance moisture retention, but you can also spritz it over makeup to lock in your look, or throughout the day (like Roberts does) to quickly freshen your face and amp up your skin’s dewiness.

It’s so simple that it seems silly, right? Well, Roberts guarantees that once you try it, you’ll be hooked. She says that whenever she pulls out her bottle of Evian Facial Spray, everyone goes crazy for it because it acts like a midday pick-me-up and feels oh so refreshing. The mini travel-sized bottles are also perfect for long haul flights to ensure you still look dewy and fresh by the time you arrive at your destination. (It’s the perfect thing to have on hand to combat the stale airplane air that can quickly dry out skin!)

The spray has actually gained somewhat of a cult following too. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers adore misting themselves and mention that it completely upgraded their skincare routine. “This is so helpful to refresh my skin, layer between skincare products for better absorption, and use to set makeup with a dewy finish,” one happy customer raves. “I use this multiple times a day and bring it with me as often as possible. Love!”

One spritz is all it takes for you to understand the cooling magic of this celeb-loved facial spray. What do you have to lose? I can answer that for you — dewy, refreshed skin!

