‘What’s in My Bag?’ Here Are 4 Items Emma Roberts Keeps in Her Tote

By
Emma Roberts
Emma RobertsDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

We love watching “what’s in my bag” videos, and it’s even better when celebs share what absolute essentials they’re carrying around in their everyday bag. Recently, Emma Roberts sat down with Vogue and showed Us the contents of her tote bag and purse. And you’d be surprised to learn what the American Horror Story actress keeps in there.

Roberts said she always has a book, Peanut M&M’s, AirPods and hair clips in the bag, but then she breaks down her favorite beauty products and essentials she loves. Ahead, see four affordable items Roberts raves about.

Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch 106 Liquid Lipstick

Amazon

Robert keeps the Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch 106 Liquid Lipstick in her bag and calls it her “absolute favorite.” She’s an ambassador for the brand! This lipstick features a two-step application that provides softening action and gives the lips a radiant finish. It’s available in 22 colors — $17 at Amazon!

See it

Evian Mineral Spray Glow Facial Mist

Ulta

Next, Roberts shared that she’s very into facial mist and uses it while on set after being in makeup for hours. Her mist of choice? Evian’s Mineral Spray Glow Facial Mist, which is packed with white peony root, white tea leaf and pure Evian water, known for its famous mineral balance. The combination of ingredients leaves skin refreshed and hydrated for up to 24 hours — $16 (originally $22) at Ulta!

See it

She’s Birdie – The Original Personal Safety Alarm

Amazon

Roberts shares that her mom got Birdie’s personal alarm for her and her sister. “If you’re in a bad situation, you pull it, and an alarm goes off very loud,” she says. And don’t worry — the alarm can be used multiple times. It’s $28 (originally $30) at Amazon!

See it

Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount

Octobuddy

 

Roberts also has this handy adhesive phone mount in her bag for taking videos, pictures or to FaceTime. You’ve probably seen a handful of other celebs and content creators share this product, too. It snaps right onto the back of your phone and sticks to mirrors, windows or any smooth surface—$13 (originally $19) at Amazon!

See it

