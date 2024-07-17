Emma Roberts’ Classy Engagement Ring Is Estimated to Be Worth $110K

Emma Roberts’ ring collection got upgraded following her engagement with boyfriend Cody John.

Roberts, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to show off the sparkler she got after John popped the question. Her ring featured a 3.5-carat brilliant cut diamond set in a yellow gold band. Jeweler Laura Taylor, who specializes in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, estimated the ring to cost $110,000.

“Based on the images shared, the diamond appears to be of excellent quality, possibly VVS1 clarity, which means it has minimal imperfections,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “The yellow gold band complements the diamond perfectly, adding a touch of warmth and sophistication. Given the quality and size of the diamond and the choice of yellow gold for the band, I would estimate it to be worth around $110,000.”

Taylor continued, sharing that the ring could possibly be “vintage” because of Roberts’ “love for vintage pieces and antiques.”

Related: Emma Roberts and Cody John's Complete Relationship Timeline Emma Roberts and Cody John have been packing on the PDA since their first social media post as a couple. “Sweet sweet,” John captioned an August 2022 Instagram post of him kissing the Holidate star on a boat. The intimate snap came less than a year after Us Weekly confirmed Roberts’ split from Garrett Hedlund […]

While sharing the news of her engagement, Roberts rocked a pastel pink frock featuring puffy sleeves. She paired the piece with soft glam including pink lips and rosy cheeks. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

John, for his part, opted for a blue button-down top and dainty necklace. The duo, who have been together for two years, cuddled up and smiled in the snap.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” Roberts captioned the post.

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the actress in the comments section. “Congratulations!!!! 🍾💕🥹,” AnnaSophia Robb gushed, as Nina Dobrev added, “CONGRATS!!!!”

Related: Emma Roberts’ Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Exes and Flings Never unfabulous! From Alex Pettyfer to Chord Overstreet to Evan Peters, Emma Roberts’ love life has made headlines since her teen years. The Scream Queens alum sparked romance rumors with Peters after they met on the set of Adult World in 2012. While viewers watched the duo work together in numerous seasons of American Horror Story, […]

Ashley Tisdale, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michele, Julianne Hough, Nicky Hilton and more also sent sweet messages.

Roberts and John began dating in August 2022 following her split from Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes, earlier that year.