Emma Roberts’ Classy Engagement Ring Is Estimated to Be Worth $110K

By
Emma Roberts Engagement Ring Is Estimated to be Worth 110K Cody John
Emma Roberts and Cody John Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts’ ring collection got upgraded following her engagement with boyfriend Cody John.

Roberts, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to show off the sparkler she got after John popped the question. Her ring featured a 3.5-carat brilliant cut diamond set in a yellow gold band. Jeweler Laura Taylor, who specializes in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, estimated the ring to cost $110,000.

“Based on the images shared, the diamond appears to be of excellent quality, possibly VVS1 clarity, which means it has minimal imperfections,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “The yellow gold band complements the diamond perfectly, adding a touch of warmth and sophistication. Given the quality and size of the diamond and the choice of yellow gold for the band, I would estimate it to be worth around $110,000.”

Taylor continued, sharing that the ring could possibly be “vintage” because of Roberts’ “love for vintage pieces and antiques.”

While sharing the news of her engagement, Roberts rocked a pastel pink frock featuring puffy sleeves. She paired the piece with soft glam including pink lips and rosy cheeks. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

Emma Roberts Engagement Ring Is Estimated to be Worth 110K Cody John 2
Cody John and Emma Roberts Pierre Suu/Getty Images

John, for his part, opted for a blue button-down top and dainty necklace. The duo, who have been together for two years, cuddled up and smiled in the snap.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” Roberts captioned the post.

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the actress in the comments section. “Congratulations!!!! 🍾💕🥹,” AnnaSophia Robb gushed, as Nina Dobrev added, “CONGRATS!!!!”

Ashley Tisdale, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michele, Julianne Hough, Nicky Hilton and more also sent sweet messages.

Roberts and John began dating in August 2022 following her split from Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes, earlier that year.

