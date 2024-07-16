Emma Roberts announced that she and boyfriend Cody John are engaged.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” Roberts, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple following the proposal.

In the snap, Roberts has her arms wrapped around the actor as she flashes her ring to the camera. The pair have big smiles as they pose for the selfie.

John and Roberts began dating in August 2022 after the actress split from Garrett Hedlund earlier that year. (Roberts and Hedlund, 39, share son Rhodes, whom they welcomed in December 2020.)

“Sweet sweet,” John captioned a post of him kissing Roberts making their relationship Instagram official in August 2022.

Since their social media debut, the twosome have kept their romance low-key, and Roberts has long been candid about keeping her love life private.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story.”

Roberts and John have been spotted out and about on dates in Los Angeles on multiple occasions. In March 2023, Roberts paid tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday sheesh,” the American Horror Story star wrote via Instagram alongside a series of selfies with her and John.

Nearly one year later, the couple made a rare public appearance together at the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show for Paris Fashion Week in March. Roberts and John kept their looks casual and wore matching sunglasses as they posed for photos. John had his arm wrapped around Roberts’ shoulder as they smiled for the camera.

Earlier this month, Roberts declared that she no longer wanted to date actors. (In addition to Hedlund, Roberts was previously linked to Evan Peters.)

“One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore,” she said to Flaunt magazine of dating actors in the past. “It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully. Also, the actors I’ve been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with — at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing.”

Roberts also hails from a very famous Hollywood family: She’s the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia Roberts.

Roberts did not share any details about her romance with John except for the fact that he is not “online.”

“If you want to send a girl crazy, don’t have Instagram,” she advised.