Emma Roberts Reveals Why She’s Done Dating Actors

Emma Roberts is opening up about dating in Hollywood.

During an interview with Flaunt magazine published on Tuesday, July 2, Roberts shared that she is in a relationship with someone “entertainment-industry adjacent,” as the outlet described it, but not an actor.

“One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore,” she said of dating actors in the past. “It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully.”

Roberts, 33, has previously been in relationships with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters and Tron: Legacy’s Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son, Rhodes.

“Also, the actors I’ve been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with — at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing,” the Space Cadet actress added.

Roberts refrained from revealing too much about her new beau in the interview other than to say he is not “online.”

“If you want to send a girl crazy, don’t have Instagram,” she advised men.

Roberts also spoke about working with Kim Kardashian, 43, on American Horror Story: Delicate, revealing that the reality TV star and SKIMS founder has become a great friend. The two are due to work together again on a new TV series, Calabasas, which they will both executive produce.

“Kim is an icon. I literally don’t know how she does it. Business woman-turned-producer- turned actress, and let me tell you, one of the most prepared actresses I’ve ever worked with,” said Roberts. “She’s also been a great friend. Anytime I text her, she responds right away. Just seeing her inspires me. I’m like, ‘How do you do all of that and also look perfect?’”

Roberts previously teased her and Kardashian’s new show on Thursday, June 27, in an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw.

“Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas,” Roberts said. “We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I’m obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, ‘I wish I was on that show.’ It was just so cool and so fun.”

“I mean, there’s not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it’ll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars,” Roberts teased of the show’s tone. “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.”