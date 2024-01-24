Emma Roberts and ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s 3-year-old son, Rhodes, is growing up before their eyes.

“He’s faster than me,” Roberts, 32, quipped to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 23, at the red carpet premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. “But that’s not really saying much. It’s magical. He’s an angel.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Roberts and Hedlund, 39, were expecting their first baby. Several hours later, the actress’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the news herself.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts recalled of the reveal during an October 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop. When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’”

She added at the time: “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Roberts gave birth in December 2020, splitting from Hedlund nearly two years later. They have since remained committed to amicably coparenting Rhodes.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” Hedlund, who was first linked to Roberts in 2019, wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night.”

Hedlund signed his note, “All my love.”

Roberts, who has since moved on with boyfriend Cody John, reiterated on Tuesday that she was grateful to have Rhodes in her life.

“I’m loving it. I feel so lucky. I just got to finish work on a show, I get to go see my 3-year-old tomorrow,” she gushed to ET, referring to American Horror Story. “And I get to celebrate this tonight, so life is good. I’m very grateful.”

Roberts, a staple in Ryan Murphy’s television universe, recently starred opposite Kim Kardashian on AHS: Delicate. Murphy, 58, also helms the Feud anthology series, including the upcoming Capote vs. The Swans.