Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Son Rhodes’ Face While on Set of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

By
Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Son Rhodes Face While Filming American Horror Story
Emma Roberts.Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts had a special set visitor on the set of American Horror Story: Delicate.

“American Horror Story: Bring your 2-year-old to work,” Roberts, 32, captioned a Saturday, June 17, Instagram video with son Rhodes, 2.

In the clip, the Almost Fate actress lounged in her bedroom while Rhodes, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, put his feet on her face. Roberts then panned the camera to reveal her toddler’s face as he intensely watched a TV show via an iPad and ate a snack.

Several of the actress’ celebrity friends quickly responded, noting the relatability of the moment. “Hahahhahahahaha,” Mindy Kaling, who is a mother of two, replied via Instagram comment.

Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Son Rhodes Face While Filming American Horror Story
Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram

Comedian Desi Lydic jokingly added: “I’d let my dermatologist do that if she said it boosts collagen production.”

Roberts and Hedlund, 38, have seldom shared pictures of their baby boy’s face since his December 2020 arrival. The Unfabulous alum’s mother, Kelly Cunningham, became the first person to reveal Rhodes’ image.

Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Son Rhodes Face While Filming American Horror Story
Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram

“When your mom posts your sons [sic] face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” Roberts wrote via Instagram Story in February, resharing Cunningham’s OG snap of the toddler playing outside in fallen leaves.

Cunningham, 60, had captioned her post, “Little man is growing up,” and Roberts — whom the former actress shares with ex Eric Roberts — dropped a “like” on it.

Cunningham had previously confirmed that Emma was pregnant with Rhodes hours after Us Weekly initially broke the news.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It was a disaster,” Emma recalled during an October 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop. When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’”

She added at the time: “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Emma and Hedlund ultimately split in January 2022 before the Maybe I Do actress moved on with Cody John.

