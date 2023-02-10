Social media blunder? Emma Roberts was not pleased to see that her mother, Kelly Cunningham, shared the first photo of son Rhodes’ face — without permission.

“When your mom posts your sons [sic] face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” the Maybe I Do star, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 9, resharing Cunningham’s photo of Rhodes, 2.

The 60-year-old former actress, who shares daughter Emma with ex Eric Roberts and daughter Grace with Kelly Nickels, initially posted the snap of Rhodes via her Instagram on February 3.

“Little man is growing up!♥️💥💫🥰🙏,” Cunningham captioned her upload, sharing a pic of the toddler — whom the Unfabulous alum coparents with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — playing outside with fallen leaves. Emma, for her part, “liked” the post.

Cunningham has since taken her eldest daughter’s comments with a grain of salt. “The battle continues!!🤣🤣 I love you Q!! Touche ♥️,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, reposting the former child star’s Story onto her page.

Emma and Hedlund, 38, first became parents in December 2020 when they welcomed their baby boy.

“It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” the Belletrist founder recalled to Violet Grey in March 2021 of becoming a new mother. “When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Emma and the Country Strong actor — who called it quits in January 2022 — were expecting their first child. Hours later, Cunningham confirmed the news herself by sharing a photo of her daughter’s baby bump.

“It was a disaster,” the Holidate star recalled during an October 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop. When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’”

While the mother-daughter duo — who typically have a close relationship — ultimately laughed at the social media gaff, Emma did “block” her from seeing her Instagram posts.

“I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon,” the American Horror Story alum, who is currently dating Cody John, jokingly added at the time. “She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Since welcoming Rhodes, Emma and the Modern Love alum have kept their family life relatively private, seldom sharing social media pics of Rhodes’ face.