His biggest fans! Emma Roberts and ex Garrett Hedlund gushed over their son, Rhodes, as she celebrated his second birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!!” the Scream Queens alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27. “I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️.”

Roberts cozied up to her toddler in the snap as the mother-son duo wore pajamas and stared out the window.

Hedlund, for his part, shared a carousal of photos with his little man on a farm, playing with his guitar and walking hand-in-hand by the ocean.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!!” the Country Strong actor, 38, wrote via social media on Tuesday. “You are truly, ‘Where The Roses Grow!’ I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2019 that the American Horror Story actress was dating Hedlund after calling off her second engagement to Evan Peters.

The following year, Us broke the news that Roberts was expecting her first child with the Tron: Legacy star.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2020. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

The Unfabulous alum and Hedlund welcomed their son the following month. “Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well,” a separate source told Us at the time.

“I’ve done a lot of dad things. The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal, was working so it was every day all day with mister young man,” Hedlund told Extra in July 2021 of his special connection with Rhodes. “My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Us confirmed in January that the Holidate actress and the Minnesota native had called it quits after nearly three years together.

Despite parting ways romantically, Hedlund revealed in May that he still had admiration for Roberts while celebrating Mother’s Day.

The Modern Love alum called his ex the “most beautiful mother” in a handwritten letter, which he shared via Instagram at the time. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night,” he wrote. “All my love.”

Three months later, Roberts confirmed that she had moved on with Cody John. The couple shared their romance with the public in August when they became Instagram official.

“Sweet sweet,” John captioned a social media snap of him kissing the New York native on a boat.

Hedlund, for his part, has been focused on coparenting Rhodes and balancing his career. “I’ve got a best friend for life with this little man,” he told Page Six in November after taking Rhodes to the set of his new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. “He never ceases to amaze me. We just have the greatest time.”